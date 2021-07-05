Just in time for Independence Day, the Congressional Budget Office released its first set of projections to include the effects of the American Rescue Plan enacted in March. Results aren’t good.
Government was spending more than our income before the pandemic and is expected to do so when the economy recovers. That’s not sustainable. Here are details.
According to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation’s Michael Peterson, the pandemic now requires a strong and sustained federal response, including substantial fiscal support as has been enacted. And more will be required.
Peterson notes that our most pressing issue today isn’t long-range fiscal challenges, even though we are adding significantly to our national debt. That is out of necessity to protect against even more devastating damage to our health, economy and society as “it’s critical that we reduce suffering, especially among vulnerable populations. We should ... spend smartly to maximize impact and effectiveness.”
However, “it’s important to acknowledge that we were poorly prepared ... . This outbreak has not only exposed flaws in our pandemic preparedness but also weaknesses in our health care infrastructure, challenges to our government’s ability to respond effectively, and newly revealed, but very familiar inequalities within our economy. And, of course, our unsustainable fiscal policy is another major concern that will hurt our capacity to respond to unexpected emergencies ... . As we steward the nation for the next generation, we all share an important responsibility to make sure America is better prepared.”
“America entered this crisis with $23 trillion in national debt and trillion-dollar annual deficits growing as far as the eye can see. For a wealthy nation like ours, borrowing huge amounts in good times to fund consumption (rather than investment) makes no financial or economic sense. It places a lasting burden on the next generation that hinders their opportunities and leaves the nation in a weaker position to respond to the next crisis.”
Amen.
The Congressional Budget Office projects that the national debt will reach 103 percent of our Gross Domestic Product this year and reach an all-time high by 2031 of 106 percent. That surpasses our previous record, set in 1946 because of World War II.
Our deficits (expenses exceeding revenue) will remain high over the next 10 years and will reach $3 trillion this year, trailing only last year’s $3.1 trillion.
Interest rates likely will rise over the next decade from near zero short-term and long-term 2.0 percent or lower to 2.4 percent short-term and 3.5 percent long-term by 2031.
Interest costs (not the interest rate, but the cash outgo) will grow rapidly, and triple by 2031 and be the fastest-growing component of the federal budget by 2031.
Even as COVID-19 relief programs slacken, federal spending is projected to average 22 percent between next year and 2031, while federal income will average 17.8 percent for the same period. This will be driven by increasing interest rates, an aging population and mounting health care costs.
As Michael Peterson concluded in his piece, “Let’s go full steam ahead to beat this virus once and for all. But when the current crisis is over, we must come to terms with our lack of national preparedness and our inability or unwillingness to plan for the future. Visionary, intentional budgeting will put us in a position of strength, because it will identify top priorities and ways to pay for them. Adequately funding effective, responsible investments in our future will help us grow in a smart and sustainable way. America must remain a leading, financially strong country that leaves the next generation better off — and prepared for the unexpected.”
As John Maynard Keynes once famously said when criticized about his incessant short-term outlooks, “In the long-run, we’re all dead.” Agreed. We must always survive today to have a future. Yet we must be mindful that where the future finds us can kill us, as well.
Borrowing excessively in good times represents moral injustice, which diminishes our future. Likewise, borrowing for wasteful spending during economic emergencies does the same thing.