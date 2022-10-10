Would the United States send troops from West Virginia to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion? “Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack.” That’s what President Joe Biden said. Here’s why.
Named by Portuguese sailors, Taiwan was known to the Western world as Formosa ("beautiful island") from 1542 to at least the mid-1960s. It was then that the Chinese name, Taiwan, became customary. It’s located east of China by 100 miles, about 1,345 miles west of Japan and about 558 miles north of the Philippines.
The history of China dates back over 3,000 years, but what’s important is its history since the 1911 revolution, which formed the Republic of China (1912), with Sun Yat-sen selected as its first leader. From there, it’s been rocky.
Sun wasn’t leader long before he was exiled to Japan. However, the government remained. He returned to China in 1916 to find a revolutionary group (communists) challenging the warlords who controlled much of the government.
In 1923, Sun formed an uneasy alliance with the communists to unify the country, which was completed after his death with the civil war between the government and communists intermittently breaking out after 1927. Sun’s successor, Chiang Kai-shek, took over in 1928.
About that time, Mao Zedong, later to be known as Chairman Mao, became a founding member of the Chinese Communist Party and became its leader around 1934.
Although the communists temporarily allied with the controlling Kuomintang (Chinese Nationalist Party) during the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937–1945), China's civil war resumed after Japan's surrender.
Mao's communist forces defeated the nationalist government in 1949 and Chiang Kai-shek retreated with his government to Taiwan. However, Chiang Kai-shek continued to claim leadership of the legitimate Chinese government in exile, reinforced by the United Nations recognition as such until 1971 and U.S. recognition until 1979.
Chairman Mao, on the other hand, proclaimed the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, a Marxist–Leninist single-party state controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.
Afterward, Mao solidified control through land reform, suppressing counterrevolutionaries and achieving a psychological victory in the Korean War, although it cost hundreds of thousands of Chinese lives. From 1953 to 1958, Mao played an important role in enforcing a planned economy, constructing the first constitution of the People's Republic of China, launching an industrialization program and initiating military projects.
His foreign policies were dominated by the Sino-Soviet split, driving a wedge between China and the Soviet Union.
Here’s the quandary: The Republic of China on the island of Taiwan and the People's Republic of China on the mainland both considered themselves the legitimate successors to the 1911 Revolution. Fact is, Sun Yat-sen is widely revered in both Mainland China and Taiwan. In Taiwan, Oct. 10 is commemorated as the National Day of the Republic of China (Double Ten Day), while in mainland China, it is celebrated as the anniversary of the 1911 revolution.
In response, the United States developed the policy of strategic ambiguity under the Taiwan Relations Act, signed by then-President Jimmy Carter in 1979. Yet, really, it had been a deliberate policy since President Richard M. Nixon’s visit to China. This policy did not make clear whether it would respond to a military attack on Taiwan. The fact that the People’s Republic of China felt we might -- and the Republic of China’s uncertainty that we would -- was in the best interest of the United States.
In recent years, China's hostile actions toward Taiwan have included sending fighter jets and bombers into Taiwan’s air defense zone, as many as 25 in a single day; diplomatic isolation; malicious cyber activities; economic pressure; and misinformation campaigns.
We have reason to worry. Our 40-year-old policy is losing effectiveness. And the president’s restatement of the U.S. position that he would send troops to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion follows our treaty obligation to do so.
And that’s why we could find ourselves defending Taiwan, as U.S. policy toward Taiwan has not changed.
Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom@crouser.com and follow @TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.