Unless you’re a toad, you know that former president Donald Trump was indicted last week regarding potential mishandling of classified documents.
I was curious about the unreturned documents and what the fuss was all about. Here’s what I found in the government’s 49-page indictment.
The charges state that 102 files were found at Trump’s residence. Of these, 27 documents were found in his office (six designated top secret, 18 secret and three confidential) and another 75 in his storage area (11 top secret, 36 secret, and 28 confidential).
Among them was a top-secret June 2020 document concerning nuclear capabilities of a foreign government along with a secret, undated document concerning nuclear weaponry of the United States. Other top-secret documents included: two documents concerning White House intelligence briefings related to various foreign governments, one dated May 3, 2018, and another dated May 9, 2018; an undated document concerning military capabilities of a foreign country and the United States with handwritten notes; and a May 6, 2019, document concerning a White House intelligence briefing related to foreign countries, including military activities and planning.
Other top-secret documents were described as: a June 4, 2020, document concerning a White House intelligence briefing related to various foreign governments; an undated document concerning military attacks by a foreign country; a November 2017 document concerning military capabilities of a foreign country; an undated document concerning military capacities of a foreign country and the United States; a January 2020 document concerning military capacities of a foreign country; an August 2019 document concerning regional military activity of a foreign country; an Aug. 30, 2019, document concerning a White House intelligence briefing related to various foreign countries with handwritten notes; an undated document concerning military activity of a foreign country; two documents, one dated Oct. 24, 2019, and another dated Nov. 7, 2019, concerning military activity of foreign countries and the United States; a November 2019 document concerning military activities of a foreign countries; an Oct. 18, 2019, document concerning a White House intelligence briefing related to various foreign counties; Oct. 18, 2019, document concerning military capabilities of a foreign country; and two documents, one dated Oct. 15, 2019, and another dated February 2017 concerning military activity of a foreign country.
As for secret documents, one was dated Oct. 21, 2018, concerning communications with a leader of a foreign country; another dated Oct. 4, 2019, concerning military capacity of a foreign government; pages of undated documents concerning projected military capabilities of a foreign country and the United States; a January 2020 document concerning military options of a foreign country and potential effects on the United States; a February 2020 document concerning policies in a foreign country; a December 2019 document concerning foreign support of terrorist acts against United States interests; a January 2020 document concerning military capacities of a foreign government; a December 2019 document concerning a foreign country’s support of terrorist acts against United States interests; a March 2020 document concerning military operations against United States forces and others; an undated document concerning timeline and details of an attack in a foreign country; and an undated document concerning military capacities of foreign countries.
Finally, there was an undated and unmarked document (classification unknown) concerning military contingency planning of the United States.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said, “Like all Americans, Mr. Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence. The government has the burden of proving its charges beyond a reasonable doubt and securing a unanimous verdict by a South Florida jury,”
He continued, “By all appearances, the Justice Department and special counsel have exercised due care, affording Mr. Trump the time and opportunity to avoid charges that would not generally have been afforded to others. Mr. Trump brought these charges upon himself by not only taking classified documents, but by refusing to simply return them when given numerous opportunities to do so.”
While it would be easy to conclude guilt or innocence at this time, we should resist and allow the judicial process to play out.