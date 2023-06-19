Former president Donald Trump claims his taking and withholding classified documents is consistent with federal law and a decades-old legal case involving former president Bill Clinton and his sock drawer. He’s wrong. Here’s why.
Trump claimed that, under the Presidential Records Act, he had every right to the documents he took and refused to return, besides, “The crucial legal precedent is laid out in the most important case ever on this subject, known as the ‘Clinton socks case’ (2012).”
Trump further claimed that the Presidential Records Act gives a president the right to take any record when leaving office and declare them personal. Wrong.
The act establishes that presidential records automatically transfer into the archivist’s legal custody as soon as the president leaves office and further requires that the president and his staff take all practical steps to file personal records separately from presidential records. Trump didn’t.
The law wasn’t necessary until 1974, when then-President Richard Nixon claimed the Watergate tapes were his personal property and Congress feared he might destroy them. Congress quickly passed a law defining Nixon’s material as publicly owned, which was followed by a more detailed 1978 law applying to succeeding presidents.
That law mandates that official records of presidents and vice presidents created or received after January 20, 1981, are publicly owned, not personal, and further mandates their preservation. A 2014 amendment covers electronic communications (emails).
The legal kerfuffle over Nixon’s 1974 documents was settled in 2000, with the government paying Nixon’s estate $18 million for the confiscated material.
“The definition of ‘personal records’ is narrow, clear, and functional: it includes only records of a ‘purely private or nonpublic character,’” Peter Margulies, a professor at Roger Williams University’s School of Law in Rhode Island, said. “Any record that touches on information relevant to presidential decisions on foreign policy or national security is a presidential record.”
Among documents Trump is charged with withholding are a top-secret June 2020 document concerning nuclear capabilities of a foreign government and a secret, undated document concerning nuclear weaponry of the United States. Other top-secret documents the indictment claims he withheld include two documents concerning White House intelligence briefings related to various foreign governments; an undated document concerning military capabilities of a foreign country and the United States with handwritten notes; and a May 6, 2019, document concerning a White House intelligence briefing related to foreign countries, including military activities and planning of foreign countries among others.
The case Trump raises in his defense is the Clinton socks case, more formally known as Judicial Watch v. National Archives and Records Administration. Judicial Watch, a conservative group, sued for access to audio recordings of interviews Clinton made with historian Taylor Branch. Clinton reportedly stored these cassettes in his sock drawer.
A federal judge dismissed the case, ruling that the tapes were never government property.
Margulies added, “The Clinton materials were audiotapes of conversations with a historian that incidentally recorded some calls on official business. In contrast, the documents Trump kept were all presidential records from the moment they arrived at the Oval Office from other parts of the government.”
However, Trump doesn’t face charges of violating the Presidential Records Act, rather he is charged with violations under the Espionage Act, as prosecutors argue that the documents he kept could harm the country if obtained by adversaries.
The act punishes acts of interference with foreign relations and foreign commerce, among other things.
Why the Espionage Act? I doubt if Congress foresaw that a president would withhold classified documents and refuse to return them, so no law was tailored for such a situation.
Trump is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, several offenses related to concealment and 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information. He pleaded not guilty to all charges at last Tuesday’s arraignment in Miami.