The lady, an Army veteran, appears on my television screen standing in front of what looks like the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in some type of uniform, says she was president of an Army mothers group and commences to chastise Republicans for supporting Senate Bill 2992. She says it will strengthen the Chinese economy, allow hackers to access our computers and supports the liberal agenda. She does everything but tell us what the bill is about. So, what’s it about? Here’s what I found.
The ad, and others like it, are directed at the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (SB 2992).
That bill prohibits certain large online platforms (Google, Amazon, Meta) from giving preference to their products (think Amazon or Google Search), unfairly restricting availability of competing products, or favoring the platform’s terms of service over others.
Further, platforms are prevented from restricting independent business access to the platform, their operating system, or hardware or software features. And it restricts the use of nonpublic data as well as restricts the platform from tracking activities of competing businesses.
Our friends, the platforms, want us to think the bill will prevent Amazon from offering two-day delivery to Amazon Prime customers, for instance. It doesn’t. Or it wants you to think Google can no longer offer Google Maps for free. Also not true. The platforms might want to change their offers, but that will be because of the market, not this bill.
Does the bill have support? Yes. The bill, introduced last year, is sponsored by Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and is co-sponsored by Senate Democrats Richard Durbin of Illinois, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Mark Warner of Virginia and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.
Wait. It also is co-sponsored by Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Lindsay Graham of South Carolina, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Steve Daines of Montana.
The Senate Judiciary Committee passed the bill 16-6 in January and it’s awaiting action by the full Senate.
The bill’s supporters say it helps restore competition, lower consumer costs and creates a more level playing field for small business. Critics claim it weakens cybersecurity, raise costs and limits innovation.
A similar House version is co-sponsored by 35 Democrats and nine Republicans, and it passed the House Judiciary Committee last summer.
So, who objects? The Computer and Communications Industry Association, made up of Amazon, Apple, Dish, eBay, Facebook, Google, Intuit, Intel, Pinterest, Samsung, Shopify, Twitter, Uber, Vimeo and Yahoo, along with at least 15 other companies.
In May, the group said the revised bill didn’t address their concerns. That includes concerns about the bill’s risks to cybersecurity and data protection. They also claim the bill would make inflation worse and harm U.S. competitiveness in the global market.
Supporters say it sets commonsense rules for digital platforms so they can’t give preference to their own products and services. The antitrust bill will affect several big tech companies, such as Google, Facebook and others, not just Amazon.
Grassley, an arch conservative, said, “our laws have not changed to keep up and ensure these companies are competing fairly. [This] bill will help create a more even playing field and ensure that small businesses are able to compete with these platforms.”
However, industry groups and critics opposed to this legislation argue that the bill is vague, overly broad and will hurt consumers. An Apple representative said the bill could hurt the company’s ability to maintain platform security and, as a result, “millions of Americans will likely suffer malware attacks on their phones that would otherwise have been stopped.”
An amended version of the bill added cybersecurity safeguards and increased penalties, yet it still isn’t clear how much it satisfied critics. With the television ads still encouraging us to call our senators to stop the bill from passing without saying what it’s about, I’d say they’re not satisfied.
Learn more about it, then call our senators if you wish. But don’t do it just because big tech ads say so.