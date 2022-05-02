Why should I pay for public education when I don’t have kids? Same reason that I pay for roads when I have no car, or pay for libraries when I can’t read, or pay for our military if I’m a pacifist. I do it because it makes for a stronger economy and nation, which benefits me. Same can be said for student loan forgiveness.
Intuitively, those with better educations are more likely to find gainful employment, pay more in taxes, be more likely to have stable families, and be active and productive citizens.
Yet how do we end up with students owing amounts they can never repay? How did we get here? Do we have any responsibility?
In 1944, through our Congress, we passed the GI bill, allowing veterans to go to college on the cheap. Then, in 1965, we established the Guaranteed Student Loan Program, allowing banks and private institutions to provide government-subsidized and guaranteed student loans.
In 1993, we expanded that by allowing our government to lend directly to students, so we became the bank. In 2005, we allowed graduate students to take out PLUS Loans. Outstanding student loan debt stood at about $391 billion.
In 2010, we made all student loans direct, while private lenders began offering private student loans. Student loan debt grew to $811 billion, and surpassed $1 trillion in 2012.
In March 2020, the Trump administration postponed principal and interest payments because of the coronavirus pandemic, which was further extended by the Biden administration.
By the beginning of this year, 43 million students or former ones owed about $1.7 trillion held by roughly 43 million debtors, or almost $40,000 on average.
So, we, through our government, bear some responsibility for student debt, as we made loans easy to obtain and encouraged their use as a matter of public policy.
Yet, colleges and universities must shoulder some blame. The average cost of tuition for in-state public schools rose from $3,508 in 2000 to $11,260 in 2020, an increase of 321%, while inflation grew 150% during that time. Out-of-state public tuition rose from $9,639 to $27,120, or 281%, and the cost of private tuition rose from $16,294 to $41,426, or 254%, during that same period.
Colleges and universities argue that state and local funding was reduced during this period; students took longer (changing majors, dropping classes); traditional college experiences became more expensive (modern housing, more food choices); there were frequent needs to upgrade technology; more faculty and staff and higher pay to accommodate demand fueled by the easy student loans; as well as more housing, increased security costs and teaching more subjects.
That’s all true.
It’s also true that colleges chose to set whatever prices they liked, with much of the cost borne by the public via student aid. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, student aid accounted for most tuition fee increases from 1987 to 2010.
So, what’s the solution?
Today, progressives want Joe Biden to forgive $50,000 in student debt, while he campaigned on $10,000 forgiveness per borrower.
A study by the University of Chicago’s Becker Friedman Institute for Economics showed that erasing all student loan debt of about $1.7 trillion would distribute $192 billion to the top 20% of earners, but just $29 billion to the bottom 20%.
On the other hand, erasing $10,000 per borrower would require the government to cancel about $321 billion in federally backed loans, according to an analysis published last month by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
That would benefit about 11.8 million borrowers, or roughly 31.1%, and cancel 30.5% of loans delinquent or in default prior to pandemic forbearance.
Should the Biden administration additionally apply earnings tests, like a household income limit of $75,000, the cost would fall from $321 billion to $182 billion.
That sounds more reasonable to me. After all, it’s not whether there will be forgiveness or not. It’s just how much.