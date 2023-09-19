We age at different rates. Always have. So, to put one absolute number on being too old as a disqualifier for public office is as misleading as using age as a qualifier. That’s because we fail to appreciate that today’s 70 is not the same as 70 in 1950, or even 1990. Here’s more.
According to the United Nations, there’s an estimated 2,676,909 people in the United States over the age of 90. It’s even been reported that Hallmark Greetings sells 85,000 “Happy 100th Birthday!” cards each year.
So, since the most probable presidential nominees of our two major political parties are 77 and 80, we should consider age and how well it could act as a prerequisite.
Our Constitution says the president must be a natural-born citizen of the United States, be at least 35 years old and a resident for at least 14 years.
Last Wednesday, Sen. Mitch Romney, the 76-year-old Utah Republican announced his retirement when his term ends in early 2025.
“At the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-80s. Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders,” Romney said in a video statement adding that he wishes President Joe Biden, 80, and former president Donald Trump, 77, would step away from their presidential campaigns and let younger candidates run.
Yes, America is aging. The number of people age 100 and over (centenarians) in the United States was estimated to be between 82,000 and 97,000 in 2021. This is not only the highest absolute number of centenarians in the world, Japan is second with 79,000, but the number of centenarians in the United States is expected to increase to 589,000 by 2060.
So, is Romney’s suggestion valid? At what age should we hang it up? That’s not as easy to say as picking a number.
Research from John Shoven, a distinguished economics professor at Stanford University, suggests that, if your chance of dying within the next year is 1%, you might be considered “middle aged.” Important to this discussion is that data measured in that way shows that the threshold for men transitioning out of middle age increased from about age 44 in the 1920s to about 60 today.
Shoven also suggests that, if your chance of dying within the next year is 2% or more, then you might be considered “old.” Data shows that this threshold age for men increased from about 55 in the 1920s to 70 today.
And finally, if your chance of dying within the next year is 4% or higher, you could be considered “very old” or “elderly.” Shoven’s data shows that this threshold for men increased from about 65 in the 1920s to 76 today.
Note that, by these definitions, “old” in the 1920s, 55, is considered “middle aged” today, and “very old” in the 1920s, 65, is now considered merely “old.”
As for women, Shoven says they grow out of middle age at around 65, up from the late 40s in the 1920s. And “old” for women today is about 73, up from the late 50s in the 1920s. “Very old” for women is about 80, up from 67 in the 1920s.
Why are we living longer? Clean water, sanitation, waste removal, electricity, refrigerators, vaccinations and continued improvement in health care are but a few reasons, with many predicting that longevity will continue.
As such, Shoven concludes that we need to rethink our expectations for retirement, “It’s very expensive to fund 30-year retirements over a 40-year career.”
That means we should rethink how old is too old to serve, as there will never be a magic age. Luckily, we have the perfect way to collectively judge when too old is too old. It’s called an election. If you think a candidate is too old, don’t vote for them. That is, unless both candidates are too old. Then pick the one who is less crazy. Or run yourself.
