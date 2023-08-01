The practice of ceasing work after a certain age, or retiring, has been around since the Roman Empire began granting military pensions. Yet, what do we do when someone won’t retire? Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., 81; Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., 90; President Joe Biden, 80; and Donald Trump, 77, come to mind. Here are my thoughts.
As of last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the number of workers age 75 and older is expected to increase by 96.5% in a decade. The labor force participation rate for the seniors is projected to rise to 11.7%, up from 8.9% in 2020 and 4.7% in 1996. And there will be more of us old fogies. By 2040, adults 65 and older are expected to increase to 80.8 million from 54.1 million in 2019 (an uptick of 49.3%).
Even COVID-19 only created a passing blip in retirements, according to the Census Bureau.
While finance is obviously one reason people don’t retire, that’s not apparently an impediment to these leaders. McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, were estimated to be worth $30 million in 2021, according to Forbes magazine.
Similarly, Feinstein, according to financial disclosures, is worth somewhere between $58 million and $110 million, while Joe Biden is worth merely $8 million, according to a 2021 estimate by Forbes.
Donald Trump, on the other hand, is rated by Forbes as having a 2022 net worth of $2.5 billion, although Trump has claimed he’s worth somewhere around $8 billion to $10 billion.
We mostly associate retiring with age 65, ever since the Social Security Act established it as the retirement age in 1935. Then, in 1967, Congress made mandatory or forced retirement largely illegal under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act except for “bona fide executives” age 65 or older or people in “high policymaking positions.”
That means mandatory retirement is legal largely only for performance positions (airline pilots, police officers, etc.).
So, people work longer, mandatory retirement is largely illegal and more people are living longer. However, we can make exceptions for the old fogies in Congress.
Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley called for mandatory competency tests for politicians older than 75, as well as mandatory term limits. Well, exactly what would they be tested for? Competency? Who among us would figure out what that means? Employers regularly use cognitive (smarts) testing to evaluate a job candidate’s verbal, written and math skills, but those are generally for jobs where there are specific answers.
Conspiracy theorists could claim a test is discriminatory, unless candidates believe in conspiracy theories. Or, perhaps, progressives would see the tests as whacky doodle, if they don’t show a liberal bias. Then, of course, conservatives would surely object.
Should English be stressed over math? Or should the candidates’ mastery of civics be most important? Could a test be constructed to weigh a person’s ability to be fair, whatever that means?
Even the Division of Motor Vehicles doesn’t have an arbitrary age at which they take away our driver’s license. Our mental and/or physical condition or our inability to follow traffic laws regardless of age determines whether our license is renewed, restricted, suspended or revoked.
Term limits? Who are we to deny voters the chance to reelect whom they wish for as long as they wish.
So, should we impose an arbitrary age limit? No. It would be arbitrary and capricious.
We, the people, should simply do our job as citizens and stop electing these folks, if age is a problem. We must recruit and encourage other candidates to serve while considering their age. Of course, that means we must do something besides listen to rumors, innuendo and propaganda. We’d have to think critically and stop playing politics as if we were rooting for our favorite college football team.
After all, if we insist that Joe Biden’s age is a problem, then we’d have to rule out Donald Trump because of age, as well, along with many others.
