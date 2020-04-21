Tom Crouser: When to reopen the country (Opinion)

Are you a risk taker or risk adverse? That formulates our view of the “open/don’t open” debate as much as politics. However, allow me to suggest we won’t know when to open until we know. Here’s why.
We all agree we should avoid opening too soon.
That was the “second wave” lesson of 1918’s Spanish flu. The first wave wasn’t especially deadly but, by August, a second wave appeared that could kill a healthy young person within 24 hours of the first symptom.
So, we agree we shouldn’t open too soon. And most also agree that, if we wait until there’s no risk, irreparable economic harm will have occurred.
Therefore, when is “just right?”
Should we have more testing? Yes, tests can help judge where to relax or not. Will we? Probably not.
But realize testing is a tool, not a cure. Either with or without, the same trial-and-error must occur, although I grant you testing would save lives.
Deciding when to open is like choosing the perfect price. A price where my work sells at the highest price possible while leaving no inventory. But that’s always unknown, because this clearing price is the result of negotiation.
And here we negotiate with a pandemic. So, we gradually open until we spike, then we revert, only to open again and repeat, until ultimately, we find an equilibrium.
President Donald Trump takes such an approach in the Opening America Up Again guidelines.
My condensed version is the guidelines suggest reopening in three phases. States first should see a downward trend of COVID-19-like illnesses over 14 days. Additionally, they should see a downward trend of documented cases or a decrease in positive test results during the same time. And hospitals should be able to treat patients without crisis care, as well as having testing available, including antibody testing. States should be able to repeat these results between each stage.
So, we’re not waiting for eradication but for containment.
Lifting lockdowns is recommended in three phases. Stage-one broad strokes include continued social distancing, fewer than 10 people gathering, non-essential travel avoided and vulnerable people staying home. Employers would continue to encourage remote work, common areas would be closed and non-essential travel avoided.
Schools, day cares and camps would remain closed, and visits to nursing homes and hospitals still would be prohibited. Some large venues could reopen under physical distancing protocols, as well as some gyms, but bars would remain closed.
During phase two, vulnerable people would remain home, social distancing would continue, gatherings up to 50 would be permitted and non-essential travel could resume.
Additionally, remote work still would be encouraged, common areas would remain closed and schools, day cares and camps could reopen. Bars with reduced standing-room occupancy could reopen.
In phase three, vulnerable people could emerge from hibernation but should practice social distancing and limit exposure in close social settings and crowded environments.
Employers could allow workers to return. Movie theaters and sports venues could open with physical distancing. Bars could increase standing-room occupancy.
And, of course, we should wash our hands, use hand sanitizer, avoid touching our face, cover our coughs, disinfect items and surfaces, use face coverings in public and, if we feel sick, stay home.
Even then, outbreaks will reoccur, we’ll revert to a previous stage and then we’ll open again until an equilibrium is reached.
When do we start? When Gov. Jim Justice says so. Elections matter.
Luckily, he recognizes that “reopening will be a ‘tough balancing act,’ ” and it will.
Further, he said, “My job is to protect you, and until we get into a situation where I feel you’re safe, I’m going to do my job.”
So, with fits and starts, we will reopen. And once open, we can look back and see when we should have opened, but not before.
Let’s hope Gov. Justice doesn’t take our parachute off too soon.