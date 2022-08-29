Student loan forgiveness is not fair to those who paid for their college tuition without loans. Or to those applying for loans now who aren’t guaranteed forgiveness in the future. Or to taxpayers making up the difference. Then, there’s the other side. Whoever said life was fair?
You may not have been paying attention when I first wrote about this in May. What’s unfair is the price increases colleges have been charging. Here’s more.
Why should we pay for public education when we don’t have kids? Same reason we pay for roads when we have no car. It makes for a stronger economy and nation, which benefits us all. Same can be said for forgiving student loans, as educated citizens makes for a stronger economy.
But it’s not fair for me to pay for another’s debt, is it? That’s not cut and dry. Through our government, we frequently pay for others’ debt. That’s especially true under the Payroll Protection Plan, a part of the CARES Act signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in 2020.
In fact, we paid Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s company, Taylor Commercial Inc., $183,504 through a forgiven PPP loan. It met the federal government’s lawful criteria, and we paid its debt. Not illegal, but not fair to its competitors without such loans.
Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan’s automotive group was paid $2,353,167 through forgiveness. Yet Vern, a Republican like Greene, said, the student-loan forgiveness plan was “reckless and unfair” to Americans without student-loan debt “who played by the rules.” Vern was an acquaintance of mine when he was in the printing business in Michigan.
Many others not in Congress also were paid. All legal but not fair to competitors who didn’t take such loans.
As the federal government encouraged businesses to participate in PPP loans, our government encouraged students to go to college beginning in 1944 with the GI bill.
Then we began guaranteeing student loans in 1965. The government would pay the student loan if the student defaulted. In 1993, our government began lending directly to students.
By 2005, student debt was around $391 billion. Five years later, it was $811 billion. It surpassed $1 trillion in 2012. By 2022, 43 million current or former students owed about $1.7 trillion.
So, through our government, we bear some responsibility because we encouraged students to take on debt as a matter of public policy.
Yet colleges and universities are to blame, as well. The average cost of tuition for in-state public schools rose from $3,508 in 2000 to $11,260 in 2020, an increase of 321%, while inflation grew only 150%. Out-of-state public tuition rose 281%, and private tuition rose 254% during the same period.
Colleges and universities argue that state and local funding was cut during this time; students stayed in school longer (changing majors, dropping classes); traditional college experiences became more expensive (better housing, more food choices); upgrades in technology were frequently needed; more faculty and staff were hired and paid more to meet demands of easy student loans; as well as requirements for more housing, increased security and offering more subjects.
That’s all true.
It’s also true that colleges chose to set whatever prices they liked, with the costs being borne by the public via student loans. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, student aid accounted for most tuition fee increases from 1987 to 2010.
So, was it fair that President Joe Biden reduced student debt by $10,000 ($20,000 in some cases)? All who wished were eligible for the student loans. Some chose not to apply. That’s fair. All who took student loans are eligible for the reduction. That’s also fair.
What’s not fair is that the price of colleges has increased dramatically compared to inflation. And, what’s unfair is that the student loan forgiveness won’t solve the problem. With no other changes, we’ll be back in the same situation in a few years.
Proving again, life’s not fair.