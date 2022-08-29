Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Student loan forgiveness is not fair to those who paid for their college tuition without loans. Or to those applying for loans now who aren’t guaranteed forgiveness in the future. Or to taxpayers making up the difference. Then, there’s the other side. Whoever said life was fair?

You may not have been paying attention when I first wrote about this in May. What’s unfair is the price increases colleges have been charging. Here’s more.

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals.

@crouser.com and follow

@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

