If you don’t want criticism for associating with antisemites you don’t know, don’t invite antisemites you do know to dinner. Here’s why it’s a big deal.
Donald Trump invited Ye (pronounced Ya), formerly known as Kanye West, to dinner on Nov. 22 at Mar-a-Lago. Trump was then roundly criticized for breaking bread not only with Ye, but his plus-one, Nick Fuentes. Trump’s retort was that he didn’t know Fuentes and it was no big deal.
It was.
Let’s review. Ye is 45, a rapper, songwriter, record producer and fashion designer. He’s one of our most influential and controversial hip-hop artists selling over 160 million records. He’s been nominated for 75 Grammy Awards, winning 22.
But he’s a bad boy.
To me, he’s best known as the one who interrupted Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, proclaiming Beyoncé’s video as best. He also disrupted the 2006 MTV Europe Music Awards and claimed racism was the cause of him not opening the 2007 show.
There were more disruptions and profuse apologies over the years. He expressed admiration of Donald Trump in 2016 and announced a run for president in 2020.
This year, he suggested the rapper Puff Daddy was controlled by Jews. In response, Instagram locked his account. He then tweeted that he was “going death con 3 [sic] on Jewish people.”
DEFCON (not death) is a five-stage alert system used by our armed forces. Specifically, DEFCON 3 means to “raise readiness above regular preparedness” to be ready to act within 15 minutes of an alert.
The tweet was widely criticized as antisemitic.
On Oct. 11, Ye made conspiratorial racist and antisemitic statements in an unaired segment of a Tucker Carlson interview on Fox News. In it, Ye also claimed that Planned Parenthood was founded with the Ku Klux Klan “to control the Jew population.”
That month, Lebron James decided against releasing an episode of his podcast, featuring an interview with Ye, because the rapper again allegedly made antisemitic comments. On Oct. 17, Ye claimed on another podcast that he was being targeted by “the Jewish media,” and that Black people are the Lost Tribes of Israel. The same day, Ye alleged in a televised interview with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo that he was being targeted by a “Jewish Underground Media Mafia,” leading to a confrontation.
On Oct. 27, CNN reported that Ye had a “disturbing history of admiring Hitler,” had read Hitler’s antisemitic manifesto “Mein Kampf,” and had wanted to title his 2018 album “Hitler.”
In response, five sponsors terminated their relationships with him, and two retailers removed his products from their stores.
On Oct. 26, after Ye’s actions prompted Adidas to drop a lucrative deal with him valued at $1.5 billion, Ye showed up unannounced at the corporate headquarters of another shoemaker, Skechers. Skechers said it had no intention of working with him and escorted him out.
Regardless of these well-known happenings, he was invited by Trump to dine at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 22. Ye arrived with some guests, one of whom was Fuentes, an infamous holocaust denier and white nationalist. Fuentes’ presence at the dinner became the subject of critical media coverage.
Who’s Fuentes? He’s a white supremacist whose YouTube channel was permanently suspended in 2020 for violating YouTube’s hate speech policy. He self-identifies as a member of the incel — short for “involuntarily celibate” — movement who, among other things, endorses violence against women and sexually active people. He’s a supporter of authoritarian government, and supports an authoritative Catholic state.
No wonder the media focused on Fuentes breaking bread with Trump and not Ye. But more to the point, what were either one of them doing having dinner with Trump?
Then, last week, Ye praised Hitler on Alex Jones’ InfoWars, saying “every human being has something of value ... especially Hitler” and more.
Following the interview, Ye posted an image of a Star of David with a swastika etched inside on Twitter. His Twitter account was again suspended immediately afterward.
Trump has yet to condemn either one. And, as far as I know, would have dinner with them again. That’s the big deal.