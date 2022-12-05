Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

If you don’t want criticism for associating with antisemites you don’t know, don’t invite antisemites you do know to dinner. Here’s why it’s a big deal.

Donald Trump invited Ye (pronounced Ya), formerly known as Kanye West, to dinner on Nov. 22 at Mar-a-Lago. Trump was then roundly criticized for breaking bread not only with Ye, but his plus-one, Nick Fuentes. Trump’s retort was that he didn’t know Fuentes and it was no big deal.

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom

@crouser.com and follow

@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

