You’d think unemployment counting would be easy. It’s not. Consider May. We added 339,000 jobs, yet unemployment went up from 3.4% to 3.7%. How’d that happen? Here’s how.
The short answer is unemployment data and number of jobs are counted in separate surveys, so results can slightly conflict. But it’s more complex than that.
Take total jobs. That’s measured by the change in nonfarm payrolls as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
What’s nonfarm payroll? It includes all payroll except farming, private households (my butler); proprietors (owners of unincorporated businesses); nonprofit employees; active military personnel; government political appointees and spooks (CIA, National Security Agency, National Imagery and Mapping Agency, and the Defense Intelligence Agency). Those outside of such categories make up about 80% of workers.
The data is collected in the bureau’s monthly employment situation report, consisting of two separate surveys, the Current Employment Statistics (establishments) Survey and the Current Population (household) Survey.
The establishments survey samples payroll of about 122,000 businesses and government agencies monthly, representing about 666,000 worksites or about one-third of all nonfarm jobs.
As for how a sample might describe the whole, think of ice cream. We don’t have to eat a gallon to learn that it tastes like chocolate. We only must eat enough for a representative sample to ensure it’s not Neapolitan.
So, they count the jobs this month through sampling, extrapolate to the whole, then measure change.
Determining unemployment is trickier, however.
That’s where the household survey (in person or via telephone) is used.
A sample is taken of the noninstitutional population. That’s U.S. residents 16 years and older who are not on military active duty or in penal or mental facilities, or homes for the aged.
From that, about 60,000 households are selected, representing about 110,000 individuals in 2,000 geographic areas (sampling units). Then, about 800 of the 2,000 units are used.
These units are state based, reflecting different urban, rural, industrial, farming and geographic divisions.
Then, about one-fourth of the respondents are changed each month. After a household is interviewed for four months, it leaves the sample for eight months, and then returns for the same four calendar months a year later, before leaving the sample for good.
That means about 75% remain the same from month to month, while 50% are the same from year to year, strengthening the survey’s reliability.
By the way, the government doesn’t use unemployment benefits to measure unemployment, as some think, because some remain jobless after benefits run out while others aren’t eligible or never apply.
Yet respondents are never asked if they are unemployed. That’s determined based on answers to a series of questions.
Why? Complications. The headline unemployment rate doesn’t use the total population, because that includes people who are retired, underaged or not in the workforce (disabled, etc.).
Rather, the rate is calculated as the unemployed divided by the total available for work (participating in the workforce).
Someone might have a farm and not consider themselves employed, but would be counted as such. Or they could be laid off, expected to be called back, and consider themselves employed, while being counted as unemployed.
If unemployed, are they seeking work? If so, they’re asked about their job-hunting activities during the past four weeks and if they are available for work. If the answer is yes, they’re in the workforce.
What’s “seeking work”? It requires contacting an employer (employment agency or center) or being interviewed, submitting a resume, completing an application, answering ads and such. Merely reading about jobs doesn’t count.
Once the total employed and unemployed are known, then the unemployment rate is calculated by dividing the unemployed by the total workforce (number employed plus unemployed).
And these two independent calculations can result in jobs going up while the unemployment rate does the same.
West Virginia’s April preliminary unemployment rate was 3.3%, down from 4.1% last November. However, our civilian labor force also dropped by 2,000 to 782,200. Our labor force participation rate was 54.6%.
Questions?