How many votes should be required for the majority to take away rights from the minority? Will a simple majority do? While we intuitively think a majority always rules, there are plenty of times it doesn’t, especially in the U.S. Senate. So, should we consider eliminating the filibuster? No.
Imagine trying to get 100 of your closest friends to agree to a reunion venue while five vehemently disagree with the majority. At some point, the majority thinks, “Enough already, let’s vote and stop the misery.”
Our U.S. House and Senate started that way. They were, “let everyone have their say and then we’ll vote” kind of places. The House was like that until 1841, when it became impractical to allow members unlimited talk time.
The smaller Senate proudly never limited a senator’s talk time. That allowed senators to talk bills to death (filibuster). In 1915, one administrative measure relating to the war in Europe tied the Senate up for 33 days and blocked passage of three other major appropriations bills.
In 1917, a 23-day end-of-session filibuster against the president’s proposal to arm merchant ships tanked the bill, taking other essential legislation with it.
So, after 40 years of efforts to pass debate-limiting rules, the Senate agreed to a rule that essentially preserved its tradition of unlimited debate while ending debates. That was cloture and required a two-thirds vote to invoke it. However, that was difficult to achieve. The Senate failed each time on the 11 tries between 1927 and 1962 to invoke cloture when the other side filibustered.
In 1975, the Democrat-run Senate attained a supermajority and then reduced the cloture supermajority from 67 of senators “present and voting” to 60 senators “duly chosen and sworn.”
In a roundabout way, this 60-vote hurdle for passing cloture became the de facto requirement for contentious bills to pass. Thus, a contentious bill with a support margin of 55-45 would not be voted on, as the 60 votes to close debate weren’t there. A noncontentious measure, where no member would filibuster and, therefore, there was no need for a cloture vote, could pass on through.
Most majority-rule thinkers only see the minority as wanting to filibuster or talk something to death, so they view the filibuster as the problem. However, those in the minority see it as the majority taking away their right to speak before they’ve said everything they want to say. So, the problem is protection of minority rights.
The inherent weakness of any majority rule is that the majority exclusively might pursue its own objectives at the expense of the minority. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Majority rule could decide that free speech isn’t to be tolerated and change the Constitution, if the Constitution could be changed with majority rule. Or only that one religion was “right.” And, on second thought, there shouldn’t be a right to bear arms anyway.
Should these questions be left up to the tyranny of the majority?
Protecting minority rights is why we have a Bill of Rights. And these rights extend to us while we’re in the majority or the minority.
Most can agree, in principle, that the majority should not be held hostage to the vocal minority. We also can all agree that the rights of the minority should not be overlooked just because they are fewer in number.
So, the solution isn’t to eliminate the filibuster, per se, or the concept of cloture. The issue here appears to me to be the inflexible, specific number of votes required. In a 50-50 Senate, as we have now, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as a tie-breaker, giving Democrats a small majority, reaching a 60-vote supermajority might not ever be achieved. Conversely, to rely on majority rule will always create a tyranny of the majority.
I endorse a cloture rule of 10% more than the majority. When in a 50-50 position, debate could then be ended on a vote of 55, not a simple majority. It would always require minority participation. Issues would not be held hostage by the minority, nor would we suffer the tyranny of the majority.