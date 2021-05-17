Rep. Liz Chaney, R-Wyo., won’t be the last person purged from Republican leadership by the forces loyal to former president Donald Trump, but she could be the most important.
That’s because she is taking on a leadership role in the party of the small but growing anti-Trump movement disputing the “Big Lie,” where Trump insists the 2020 election was stolen from him. It wasn’t. He lost it by continually insisting he’s right and anyone disagreeing with him about anything is wrong.
Thus, he continually sheds supporters and weakens his base, instead of strengthening it. In 2020, Joe Biden received 81,009,468 votes, more than any presidential candidate ever, and Donald Trump got 74,111,419, most for an incumbent president. That election had more votes cast than any in U.S. history. That’s the reason Trump won’t win in a rematch. He can’t woo new voters.
Trump relies on adoration, not conversion.
From the moment in 2015 when he rode down the escalator, his statements revealed positions people either agreed with or not. He claimed there were thousands in attendance. Others disputed the numbers. Alana Wise, covering launch for Reuters said, “There were a few dozen people lining the area down to the escalator and there were a couple dozen downstairs where the event actually took place.”
At that event, Trump said, “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”
In the days that followed, it emerged the Trump campaign paid people $50 each to attend the event. Trump’s statements, surprisingly, resonated particularly with some. In West Virginia between Jan. 31, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2020, Republican registration went from 391,620 (31.48% of state) to 461,485 (36.35% of state).
Few undecideds remain. To win in 2024, he must entice voters on the other side, a task he has never done before. Voters either agree with him or not.
For the moment, ignore Trump’s upcoming legal entanglements that might prevent him from running. Even if they magically disappear, a more fundamental reason why he won’t win is simply because he doesn’t convert voters to his position. He states his position, and you either agree or not. Now, the day after Trump-fearful House Republicans voted to remove Cheney as House Republican Conference chairwoman, 150 prominent Republicans signed on to take aim at Trump’s continuing hold on the GOP.
What are their prospects? Not good. At worst they will be irrelevant. But, at best, they will be spoilers both in 2022 and 2024. And whether they eventually leave the party or not, they will decrease Trump’s chance of being president again.
This small group will not be able to defeat the pro-Trump Republican forces by 2022. So, they will have three choices.
1. Stay and vote for Trump. Doubtful.
2. Form a third party. Also doubtful. Even Trump’s most ardent GOP critics doubt a separate party will win. It’s not logical for Democrats to abandon their candidates to back conservatives. After all, they disagree on everything except that Donald Trump shouldn’t be president. Besides, people drawn to a third party would otherwise vote for the Democrat. That could draw enough support away from the Democrats that Trump could win. They won’t risk it.
3. These Republicans could join with conservative Democrats in influencing the direction of the Democratic Party, regardless of their registration. That’s the most probable outcome, in my book. This is the only thing to do, as there is no longer a conservative Republican Party. The current GOP is a radical party based on lies, rumors, falsehoods and deceit, all subservient to the daily whims of Donald Trump. That’s the long-run third option.
In the short run, pro-Trump candidates will continue to win primaries as they lose in general elections. The anti-Trump Republicans don’t want losses to turn the Republican Party around. Unfortunately, it looks like it will be required to dump Trump. Until then, the Republican “Big Lie” will prevail.