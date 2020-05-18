Tom Crouser: Wrangling over responsibility misses the point (Opinion)

President Donald Trump says he doesn’t take responsibility for the troubled coronavirus testing rollout. Then he puts most of the onus on governors to develop sufficient testing and contact tracing systems. Many governors, not ours mind you, say they’ve done all they can do and it’s our responsibility if we get sick with COVID-19.
So, who is responsible and is that the point?
Politico recently compiled comments of governors relating to responsibility.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, said state residents should take personal responsibility. He said this the day after the state reported its single-day highest COVID-19 death toll, 32.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Democrat, said “the flip side of the coin of freedom [is] personal responsibility to yourself and others.”
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Republican said in April, “The people themselves are primarily responsible for their safety.”
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, said when lifting some restrictions, “I am trusting that people are going to do the right thing.”
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican, wrote, “We’re counting even more on the individual responsibility of citizens and employers to protect their team members and customers.”
Even New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, was shocked when he learned most new COVID-19 cases came from people staying home. He said, “Government has done everything it could, society has done everything it could. Now it’s up to you.”
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, emphasized “personal responsibility.”
And in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said, “We’ve got to get people to own their personal responsibility, to continue to do the right thing, stay away from folks in public, wear a mask in a crowded grocery store, wash your hands.”
While it is each of our responsibilities to protect ourselves, one cannot delegate responsibility. As a leader, I’m responsible. And I’m responsible even if I delegate authority to others to assist.
So if I can’t delegate responsibility, how do others get it?
I must step up and accept the responsibility that goes along with the authority to hold my position.
I can be given authority to clean an area. I might be given a broom and cleaning supplies. But until I accept the responsibility to keep the area clean, I must have supervisors watch my work. I will have to be told exactly, precisely what to do, every time I do it. And if I fail, it is the supervisor’s fault, not mine, for I was told wrong.
So, I might be given authority, but no one gives me responsibility. I alone must accept that. Unfortunately, many of the leadership pronouncements I’ve cited sound like they are avoiding responsibility.
Contrast that with Dwight David Eisenhower. No, not President Eisenhower, but Supreme Allied Commander Eisenhower. He had the lives of 3 million soldiers depending on his every decision in planning and leading the long-anticipated invasion of Europe known as D-Day.
The victory has long been chronicled, but lesser known is the statement he penned before the invasion, should it have proven to be disastrous.
He wrote, “Our landings in the Cherbourg-Havre area have failed to gain a satisfactory foothold and I have withdrawn the troops. My decision to attack at this time and place was based upon the best information available. The troops, the air and the Navy did all that bravery and devotion to duty could do. If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt, it is mine alone.”
Some leaders blame followers. And some followers lead insurrections. And both lead to failure.
Heroes are those who accept responsibility. They fight the tyranny of the enemy, even as it impinges on their individual freedoms. Soldiers must be unified to prevail or perish. Therefore, we, too, must unify, by accepting our individual responsibilities in meeting the threat imposed by this invisible foe.