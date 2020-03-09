Tom Crouser: WV needs to be more active on redistricting (Opinion)

Last week, the Virginia House of Delegates passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would create a bipartisan commission to draw legislative boundaries. It now goes to voters for ratification. Meanwhile, we’ve done nothing in West Virginia. We’re apparently content to allow politicians to choose their own voters again next year. After all, as some say, they know better than us. Here’s my take:
Virginia’s proposed amendment was first approved last year when Republicans were in control of both houses of the General Assembly. However, in Virginia, proposed constitutional amendments must be approved by both houses in each of two consecutive elected legislatures. Each legislature, like ours, is elected for a two-year period. So, it could take as long as four years to get an amendment on the ballot or, as in this case, as short as two years.
Well, oops. In the election of 2019 (Virginia elects its legislators in odd years instead of even as we do), Democrats gained control of the House. From a partisan basis, that should have doomed the proposed commission amendment. It didn’t.
The proposed commission amendment passed the Republican Senate as well as the Democratic House again this year with bipartisan support. Now it goes to the voters for final approval.
While the vote still was contentious, legislators in both parties supported it. Imagine that happening in West Virginia.
Historically, Virginia’s General Assembly drew the maps and thus allowed the party in control to tailor districts to their benefit, as is done in West Virginia. So, while their proposed commission ended up being a mix of legislators and citizens — and thus not completely free of legislative influence — it’s better than what we apparently plan.
Imagine that Virginia has been working on this proposal since 2018, while we’ve been kicking cans down the road.
Previously, West Virginia was one of only two states that allowed legislatures to not only manipulate boundaries, but also to manipulate the number of delegates within each House of Delegates district. Currently ours fluctuates from one delegate to five, allowing “packing” to keep a party in control.
That’s where a single-delegate district full of Democrats is merged with two or more districts full of Republicans to typically result in Republicans electing all three delegates, thus depriving the one Republican district of a Republican representative. Same, obviously, goes the other way as well.
Now, Republicans took care of part of that when they gained control of the Legislature and passed a bill calling for all 2021 districts to be represented only by a single delegate. Of course, that’s legislation which could be changed by a future Legislature. It doesn’t appear under threat, though.
What the Republicans didn’t do, however, was to adopt a commission approach to drawing legislative boundaries, as they advocated for in 2011. Instead, as a very senior Republican member of the House told me, “They decided to keep that power to themselves.”
So, the stigma of self-dealing remains and won’t be eradicated until a boundary-drawing commission is established to better serve the people of West Virginia.
Talk to your delegates about it. One argument you’ll hear is, “Who better knows the district than the person who had to run in the district and was elected from it?” I say, those that ran and lost are equally if not better qualified under that thinking.
Another argument they use is that legislators are most qualified to draw the lines since they’ve done it before. Really? By my estimates, barely 20% of our delegates would have served during the last redistricting, while a citizen’s commission could easily retain more members for a couple of cycles.
So, ask those who will be asking for your vote: “Are you for a commission approach to drawing legislative boundaries or do you believe legislators should do it?”
You might learn whether they have your best interest in mind. And that may guide you to your best interest when voting.