Should Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., run for president under the “No Labels” banner? Some say it’s a ploy if he or anyone of similar stature runs, as it will afford Donald Trump a win over Joe Biden. Others say it isn’t. Regardless, the No Labels agenda identifies 30 core beliefs outlining public policy for America that you should know about, which is why Manchin should run. I’ve paraphrased them below for brevity. Here goes.
America can’t solve its biggest problems and deliver needed results unless the parties work together. Further, our leaders must act now to solve our economic challenges before they become impossible to solve tomorrow.
Government must stop spending more than it receives. The annual budget should be reasonable and responsible. Our national debt needs to stop growing faster than our economy. Congress owes it to us to pass a budget every year, and to do it on time.
Leaders must act to get health care costs under control, to give all Americans access to quality health care and to reduce our debt.
We must immediately regain control of our borders and stop releasing illegal immigrants into our country. Yet, we also are a nation of immigrants, so we should create a path to citizenship for Dreamers and a plan to attract more legal immigrants, because more hardworking taxpayers means lower inflation and faster economic growth.
Public safety is the highest priority. We need to fix the criminal justice system so career criminals can’t keep committing crimes. America also needs more and better community policing to keep people safe.
We have a constitutional right to own guns, but society also has a responsibility to keep dangerous weapons away from dangerous people.
No child in America should go to bed or school hungry.
Every child should have the right to a high-quality education. No child should be forced to go to a failing school. America should commit to making our students first in reading and math within a decade.
Financial literacy is essential for all Americans striving to get ahead.
An all-of-the-above energy strategy is the best way to lower energy prices. To have cleaner energy, America needs to be able to build clean energy technologies.
It should be a national priority to have the most efficient, most effective and most powerful military in the world to protect democracy at home and abroad.
A world led by America is safer than a world led by Russia and China. It’s in America’s interest to work with our allies to advance our mutual interests.
America should lead the world in the development of ethical artificial intelligence.