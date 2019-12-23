Tom Crouser: Yes, Virginia, impeachment is democracy (Opinion)

In 1897, Francis Pharcellus Church of The New York Sun, assured 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon and the rest of America that, yes indeed, there is a Santa Claus. On this Christmas eve 122 years later, we’re apprehensive about a more somber matter: the impeachment of our president. Regardless of your preference, allow me to assure you that all the rancor is good. Why? Allow me to explain.
Some claim the time spent on a divisive, ugly and partisan impeachment process lays waste to the time Congress could spend on other, more banal topics. Not true. Congress is dealing with America’s main need, not avoiding the subject as some want.
As you know, impeachment is the bringing of charges against a government official by the legislative branch. Like an indictment, impeachment does not mean an officer holder is removed. To impeach means that the office holder needs to account for their performance or behavior before the Senate. And it is a political process, rather than a legal one.
Contrary to some opinions, it’s always been a partisan matter. In 1868, President Andrew Johnson was impeached by a strictly party line vote according to the Smithsonian. It was mainly related to charges that he violated the Tenure of Office Act, which prohibited the president from removing, without Senate approval, any official who had been appointed to office “with the advice and consent of the Senate.”
Also remember, though, that Johnson, a federalist-backing Democrat, was elected vice president with Lincoln, a Republican, on a national unity ticket. And he assumed the presidency on the death of Lincoln and never was elected in his own right. Prior to the successful impeachment vote, the Republican Congress investigated Johnson multiple times to find an impeachable offense.
Then, in 1998, 227 Republicans joined with 31 Democrats in a vote to impeach Bill Clinton.
Today, among American adults nationally, nearly half oppose the president’s impeachment and removal. It’s probably higher here in West Virginia. A waste of time, they would say.
Yet, this ignores the wants of the other half of adult Americans who advocate for the president’s impeachment and removal.
In a house so divided, we cannot ignore our most contentious disagreement while we proceed with normal business. We can do that no more than we can focus on repairing our roof while ignoring the approaching wildfire.
No, Virginia, the impeachment process must proceed, as nasty and convoluted as it is, for it is the only means to avoid anarchy in this nation of laws.
No one said democracy would be well-ordered. It’s not even efficient. A dictatorship is more efficient. But a democracy is most effective in providing for the common good, as slow and convoluted as it is. That’s because it replaces the alternative of riots and bloodshed with an aspect of order while achieving the people’s will. So, in a peculiar way, impeachment is proof that American democracy works.
Will the president be removed? Probably not. But whether removed or not, impeachment saves us from the downside risk.
A gamble is not good or bad based on whether we win or lose. A gamble is judged good or bad based on what we lose, if we lose.
A $2 bet on the Powerball jackpot isn’t too much for most of us to lose, even though the odds are one in 292 million that we will win. Yet, the same $2 bet on a gamble with winning odds of five out of six might be too much, especially if it is a game of Russian roulette.
So, is impeachment a waste of time? No, Virginia, it isn’t. When a nation is so fundamentally divided, it is the best use of time. For we, as a nation, can ill afford the downside risk.
As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said on Dec. 14, 1967, “There can be no justice without peace, and there can be no peace without justice.”