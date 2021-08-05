“Vaccinated America has had enough,” wrote conservative columnist David Frum this week as the nation loses patience with being held hostage by an anti-vax, anti-mask cult. If the term “cult” seems extreme, what better word describes those who feel the breath of disease on their necks yet tell themselves that it is the delightful aroma of freedom?
With COVID-19 hospital admissions and deaths skyrocketing in her state, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, announced it’s “time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks.” Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson admitted this week that he was wrong to have signed a bill making mask mandates illegal in his state’s schools. Their states, along with Mississippi, are the trio with the lowest rates of vaccination. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, confronted anti-vaccine hecklers, terming then “knuckleheads.”
Big business has had enough, too. The nation’s largest supplier of nursing home staff, Genesis Healthcare, is requiring employees to be vaccinated. Airlines are done with mask refusers. This year, the National Football League’s owners will toss flags on unvaccinated players who cause a COVID-19 outbreak on their teams. Penalties include a forfeited game and loss of pay.
We should not be surprised that the dominoes are falling. Society has grown weary of self-centered stubbornness, conspiracy hoaxes and misrepresentations of “freedom” among vaccine refusers. Their recalcitrance is reminiscent of the tragedy of Wilhelm Reich and his resistance to medical reality.
Reich was a Viennese psychoanalyst in the early 1900s. He developed a theory that people have unique and consistent styles of interacting with the world – suspicious, trusting, etc. He thought of these styles as “character armor” that protects us from anxiety.
However, over time, Reich transformed his concept of character armor into “muscular armor,” as his focus turned to the physical body. By 1939 he baselessly claimed to have discovered a new form of energy, unknown to science. He called it “orgone energy.” Rejecting reality, he even claimed it was the essence of life, saying that it caused all natural phenomena, including the Northern Lights, hurricanes and gravity.
He ignored, or explained away, the efforts of medical experts and friends who pleaded with him to turn back from his path of self-delusion. Reich soon came to believe that infusion of the (clearly non-existent) orgone energy was the cure for all physical and mental ills. Like those who believe they can out-run, out-think or out-talk the delta variant, to Wilhelm Reich feedback to the contrary was an inconvenience to be explained away.
He moved to the U.S. and built a machine he called the Orgone Energy Accumulator, a large box in which his patient sat while being “infused” with orgone energy. Because he was selling the “Accumulator” through the mail, in 1954 the FDA charged him with interstate shipment of a fraudulent therapeutic device. Stubborn to the end, Reich refused to answer the charges. He was tried and imprisoned in the Federal penitentiary at Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, until the end of his days.
Reich’s stubbornness mirrors today’s anti-vax, anti-mask iron-headedness, but with a difference. While Reich only went to prison, failure to get vaccinated can be a death sentence. Researchers say that the odds are extremely high that, although one might dodge the variant for a while, sooner or later every unvaccinated person will get it.
Please get vaccinated. Remember that what doesn’t kill you only mutates and tries again.