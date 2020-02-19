Editorial: Justice still delayed in case of VA deaths in Clarksburg

Nineteen months.
It’s been that long — more than a year and a half — since family members and friends of patients at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg learned that their loved ones had died under suspicious circumstances.
More specifically, they were reportedly given injections of insulin — multiple, unauthorized injections, even though most of them weren’t diabetic. Within hours, their blood sugar levels crashed, and they died.
That’s according to The Washington Post, which reported that a grand jury had been convened in the case early this year — whether to get ready to charge someone, or to help investigate the case further with the power to call witnesses and issue subpoenas, no one on the outside knows.
Authorities reportedly have a “person of interest” in the case. That can mean anything from a prime suspect to a possible witness, but The Post says she is a nursing assistant who worked the overnight shift at the hospital, and is the one who injected the patients. “She was assigned to monitor the veterans who died in what are known as one-on-one bedside vigils for patients who need extra attention,” The Post reported.
So, if authorities think they know what happened, what’s taking so long?
One reason, disturbingly, might be politics. Among his many campaign promises, President Donald Trump promised to fix problems at Veterans Affairs — so the Clarksburg case staying unresolved for so long could be an embarrassment during this election.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr is taking a personal interest in the case, The Post reported, but that might be because Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been agitating to find out what happened at the VA hospital and to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Meanwhile, Trump’s Veterans Affairs secretary, Robert Wilkie, has blamed the delay on the VA’s inspector general, Michael Missal, an Obama-era appointee who is leading the investigation with U.S. Attorney William Powell, of West Virginia’s Northern District.
One can understand why leaders of the VA and the Clarksburg hospital might want to shift some blame elsewhere. In less than a year, at least 11 veterans died under similar circumstances on the ward in question. Surely, an alarm should have been raised sooner.
Whether it’s politics, bureaucracy or something else, the investigation into the Clarksburg VA deaths is nearing the two-year mark. Those who lost loved ones deserve to know what happened, and the rest of us deserve to know that it won’t happen again.