Editorial: Reasonable gun control is nothing to fear

On Monday, thousands of people filled the streets around the Virginia state capitol in Richmond. Many of them were carrying the biggest gun they could find.
They were there, they said, to protect their rights under the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment to own and carry those guns — rights they fear Virginia state lawmakers will take away, now that Democrats control the legislature.
And fear is exactly the word. It’s practically an article of faith for gun lovers that the government is coming for their guns. The National Rifle Association and other gun groups, and the politicians in those groups’ pockets, have told them just that for years.
What exactly have Virginia legislators done to get gun lovers in such an uproar?
First, they banned guns from the state capitol building. (That’s such a radical idea that our gun-friendly Legislature here in Charleston has had a similar ban in place for years, and added metal detectors and X-ray machines to help enforce the ban in 2016.)
Virginia legislators have also moved a few gun control bills. One would require background checks for all gun purchases, including those between private individuals. One would let local governments ban guns at events like county fairs. One would stop people from buying more than one handgun a month.
Nothing there that would stop people from buying, or keeping, guns.
But there is one measure being pushed — a so-called “red flag” law — that allows family members, friends or police to ask that someone’s guns be taken away temporarily if that person poses a danger to themselves or others.
A judge would have to approve the request, so you couldn’t call up the police and have your neighbor’s guns taken away just because he keeps parking in your space.
The main reason such a law is important is sadly apparent. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two-thirds of all gun deaths in Virginia are suicides. In West Virginia, the rate is even higher: about three in four people killed by guns in this state pull the trigger themselves.
If you know your son or daughter is thinking about killing themselves, and you can take away the easiest way for them to do that, wouldn’t you want to?
Politicians love to talk about common-sense legislation. Well, there’s some right there.
In the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down the District of Columbia’s ban on handguns in 2008, right-wing Justice Antonin Scalia noted, “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited.”
Many Americans need to remember that.