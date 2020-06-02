Editorial: The fire this time

Their voices rang out as they crowded the steps of City Hall chanting a name painfully familiar in every corner of America. Sadness and anger travel parallel paths in the souls of the grieving, and no figure is more emblematic of this than George Floyd, a black man killed by police on the streets of Minneapolis. His name resonates across the country, and it did here over the weekend when protesters gathered in Charleston.
This is a place where contrasts with the rest of the nation run deep. But this time the harshness of the contrasts reflected across the remainder of America rather than here. West Virginia suffers by seemingly every comparison. Her people are fewer than the rest, poorer than the rest, less educated than the rest, older than the rest, in worse health than rest, and on the list goes. But at the end of the protests here, the buildings stood and only the sun blazed. The headline on the front page of Sunday’s edition captured the spirit of it all: “Peaceably to assemble.”
Elsewhere, of course, the scene differed radically.
Violence rippled across the country in one large city after the next as protesters and police clashed, buildings burned, shots echoed and looters raided. Governors in 28 states and Washington, D.C., dispatched more than 20,400 troops to rein in the madness. It started in Minneapolis, the source of it all, and spread like a contagion from there. No longer was COVID-19 the fear. Rather, it was a country splintering apart over race. Again.
Novelist James Baldwin might have called it the fire this time, sparked by video of police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling with his knee on the neck of a prone Floyd. Police say Floyd passed a counterfeit $20 bill at a local market. That got him killed. He can be heard on the video pleading, “I can’t breathe.” Those words were wrenchingly reminiscent of Eric Garner, another black man, who uttered the same plea on a Staten Island, New York, street where a police officer placed him in a chokehold. Garner died there.
Even the mostly deeply calloused must concede the horror and injustice of this. These cases fall among many others in which black men perished in police custody. The cycle is perpetual and has been running on endless loop for generations. Anger is its natural product. “To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious,” Baldwin wrote, “is to be in a rage almost all the time.”
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. understood this. He described a nation that “trembled with outrage at police brutality.” His wife, Coretta Scott King, echoed him: “Punishing a mother and her family is violence. Ignoring medical needs is violence. Contempt for poverty is violence. Even the lack of willpower to help humanity is a sick and sinister violence.”
Her husband’s triumphs were achieved, however, not through returned violence, not through destruction of property and communities already victimized by brutality’s bullying hand. His triumphs were the product of persistent peaceful resistance, of his steadfast pursuit of justice and corresponding refusal to exact injustice even when it was administered to him.
Those who gathered in Charleston to sound their anger over Floyd followed King’s model. They spoke forcefully, passionately and peacefully. They and all those who value real justice and “tremble with outrage at police brutality” should be heard and heeded. That would necessitate meaningful police reforms, including national standards for training and procedure. Those in power have a duty to ensure no one senses the imperative to use violence simply to gain a voice.