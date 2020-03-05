Gazette-Mail: Bible belongs in Sunday school, not public schools

For many, many years, before the West Virginia Legislature would even go into session, some politician would pre-file a bill seeking to allow the teaching of the Bible in public schools, despite the separation of church and state clearly laid out in the U.S. Constitution.
The bills never went anywhere. They got assigned to committees that never took them up because legislators knew such bills were, at best, political stunts, an effort on the part of politicians to show constituents they were “fighting to put God back into schools.”
Propelling such bills was the vague and antiquated reasoning that separating Christianity from public education was responsible for all moral and societal decline in the United States. It wasn’t poverty. It wasn’t addiction. It wasn’t the continued exploitation of the middle class. No, everything was going to hell in a hand basket because public schools couldn’t force students to pray to the Christian God anymore. (By the way, students are still allowed to participate in religious practices in public schools, they simply can’t be forced to partake by teachers or administrators.)
Now, the West Virginia Legislature is such a circus, its ringleaders such creatures of political expediency, that a Bible bill is on its way to the governor to be signed into law.
Some at least tried to make it a respectable piece of legislation, adding amendments that would allow the teaching of all sacred texts in public schools. That amendment, originally accepted, was eventually thrown out, with Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, stating plainly that this was not about educating students about world religions, but solely about allowing schools to teach the Christian Bible, at the exclusivity of other religions — you know, like they do with the Quran in countries the U.S. has gone to war with where people have extremely limited civil liberties.
And this bill heads to the governor’s desk while the Legislature fumbles with providing crucial aid to a foster care system that is overrun and has already passed on the opportunity to create a program that would help feed starving West Virginia children in the summer months. It went forward despite Christian faith leaders, some of whom wrote opinion pieces for the Gazette-Mail, saying they didn’t want this bill to pass because it politicizes their religion and will put it in a place it doesn’t belong. Why would legislators listen to experts?
We respect people of the Christian faith and the importance of the Bible to their beliefs. But the place for biblical instruction is in the Sunday school classroom, rather than the public school classroom. It’s in the home and in church. Public school is the place to live out the values of one’s faith, rather than the place to learn it.
Legislative leaders have shown they care more about scoring political points and pushing ideologies than taking care of the citizens they represent.
It seems unlikely that Gov. Jim Justice will veto this bill. But he needs to think long and hard about this, the message it sends to West Virginians and what that will say to the rest of the country about West Virginia.