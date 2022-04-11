In a courtroom in Kanawha County last week, a cartoon was displayed, showing the message, “Sell like crazy, rake in the dough, buy lots of cool stuff.” It concluded with the punchline “Our old mission statement was more eloquent, and dignified, but not nearly as effective.”
Paula Williams, a product manager for pharmaceutical company Teva, said the cartoon was “meant as a joke.”
It’s one West Virginians have heard before, and no one is laughing.
The cartoon was pulled from a slide presentation Williams used in training marketing representatives on how to push Actiq, a since-discontinued painkiller that included fentanyl, to the health care industry. The slide was presented as evidence in the ongoing bench trial against multiple pharmaceutical companies accused of being a public nuisance and violating West Virginia’s consumer protection law by mischaracterizing how powerful and addictive their drugs were. The Mountain State was flooded with millions of doses of painkillers during the pill mill era, and is now the overdose capital of the nation as heroin and fentanyl have taken over.
Like other powerful opioids, Actiq was originally marketed for treating those in serious condition, in this case, cancer patients. However, as Gazette-Mail reporter Caity Coyne noted in covering the trial, marketing materials for the drug advertised it as appropriate for treating lower back pain and other conditions.
This, too, is familiar ground. Evidence from various court cases against the Sackler family, the people behind the opioid crisis’ flag ship, OxyContin, showed executives knew what they had but marketed the drug as less powerful than it actually was, so physicians would prescribe it in greater quantities and for a broader variety of uses. Evidence in those cases cited one executive as saying at a drug launch party to prepare for a “blizzard” of prescriptions.
A federal case in West Virginia against drug wholesalers Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson Corp. showed internal communications where executives referred to those addicted to the pills they shipped as “pillbillies” and went as far as to write parody songs about them.
For these companies, the goal was, indeed, to “sell like crazy.”
As for Teva, Williams said she wouldn’t know if that’s what marketers did.
“It might not be in great taste, but that was not our mission statement,” she said. “It was probably meant to be a joke, [and] not a great one.”
It’s hard to take Williams at her word, but we can at least agree that, no, it’s “not a great one.” The people who’ve been hurt by the aggressive marketing and overprescription of opioids have seen this cavalier attitude of making money at their expense time and again.
It’s another missive on the heap of marketing materials, memos and internal emails from multiple companies filled with other such “jokes” that show the motive to sell with little or no concern about who was buying or what it would do to them.