It was probably for the best that a bill seeking to ban permits for homeless encampments within 1,000 feet of a school died on Crossover Day in the West Virginia Legislature.
The heart of House Bill 4753 was in the right place. Philosophies on how to approach the problem of homelessness vary to extreme degrees and all points in between, but few parents would say they don’t have any concerns about homeless people being in close proximity to children during school.
The bill’s imperfections have little to do with intent, but rather practical consequences, some of which were very likely unintentional.
For one, the bill could have put homeless outreach programs, including those at churches, in jeopardy of violating state law. Those doing what they can to help the homeless shouldn’t be shut down or criminalized. There’s no need to punish faith put into action compassionately, especially when so many demonize the homeless. There’s also the point that putting the squeeze on church programs would be a violation of First Amendment rights to practice religion freely.
Another concern is that HB 4753, introduced by Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha (also the president of HD Media, which owns the Gazette-Mail), and Delegate Larry Pack, R-Kanawha, would have applied statewide control over an issue best addressed at the county or municipal level. Homelessness is a polarizing topic in Kanawha County and Charleston, and this bill was birthed from concerns about the homeless who wander near Sacred Heart Grade School and Charleston Catholic High School, in Charleston’s downtown, along with Piedmont Elementary and Bream preschool. There might be other schools in other cities that have similar problems, but, in this instance, it doesn’t seem a state law to tackle a hyper-local issue was warranted.
The good news is that the bill did get a positive, constructive conversation started about the issue in Charleston for the first time in a while. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin told the Gazette-Mail she’d received calls from clergy and other mayors across the state about the bill. Goodwin said everyone has the same goal, which is to keep children safe while also providing services to the most vulnerable people in a community. These discussions are spurring cooperation between municipal officials and the Legislature, in terms of bills focusing on mental health services.
Another positive offshoot from discussions around the bill is the formation of a new committee to study and propose legislation to help the homeless and address mental health issues, Skaff said.
This was a controversial bill, but, unlike so many other legislative proposals that draw strong reactions one way or another, HB 4753 has opened the door for a better way forward to address homelessness.