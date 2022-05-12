Don’t look now, but COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise again in West Virginia.
Fortunately, it’s been a very slow resurgence, much different from the spikes the Mountain State saw in the summer of 2020, then November 2020 through January 2021, July through September in 2021 and again in late 2021 through early 2022.
There were nearly 1,500 active COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. That’s nothing compared to previous peaks that reached nearly 30,000 during the original winter surge that spanned 2020 and early 2021, and the delta variant surge that crested in September 2021. Hospitalizations are nowhere near the highs seen during those times, either. Instead, this has been a slow build.
After omicron surged in the winter, active cases saw a steady drop from February on, eventually bottoming out at 263 on April 4, according to DHHR statistics. Since then, there’s been a slow but steady rise in cases. In fact, the state hasn’t seen this level of active cases since early March, when the numbers were dropping by hundreds of cases a day. This latest rise is occurring in much smaller increments, sometimes with cases dropping by a few from one day to the next before lurching forward again.
While the latest rise is not as alarming as previous spikes, especially given low hospitalization numbers and a weakening of symptoms that have accompanied the latest variants of the virus, the numbers show that COVID-19 is still here, and probably will be for some time. The virus is still a danger to older individuals, people with weakened immune systems or those with other underlying health problems. The best defense against the virus is the vaccine and booster shots, but West Virginia’s vaccination rate remains a stagnant 54%, hardly budging for the better part of a year now.
West Virginia has already lost nearly 6,900 people to COVID-19, and many of those deaths were preventable, had victims gotten vaccinated. This latest rise probably means that these peaks and valleys will continue, although, hopefully, at a slower pace and with less dire consequences.