The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission managed to find a resolution to the high school football season that made no one happy, canceling the three state title games it had already moved from Wheeling to Charleston because of COVID-19 concerns, then naming three champions.
A statement from the WVSSAC on Saturday named South Charleston (Class AAA), Fairmont Senior (AA) and St. Marys (A) as state champions after the state’s color-coded risk-factor map resulted in a slew of forfeits throughout the playoffs.
There was no way for the final three games to be played, unless they were delayed, but even then, there was a good possibility virus numbers in each school’s county wouldn’t have improved. The SSAC could have named no champions and called the season a wash. Instead, it decided on a solution that has drawn harsh criticism and anger, even from the teams who wound up with championships.
It was a disaster of an ending, but it was one everyone who shouted “Let them play!” should have seen coming. Parents, coaches and players have no right to complain about the result. During a pandemic that has killed, as of Monday morning, more than 267,000 Americans, 735 of those in West Virginia, public health was always the primary concern. The message was: If teams wanted to play, schools and the communities around them had to do everything they could to slow the spread of the virus.
The governor even made tweaks to the system, making it easier for sports to continue. But a surging pandemic doesn’t respect county lines or color-coded rankings on a map. Maybe West Virginians could have done more to slow the spread of the virus. Maybe more people could have stayed home when possible, worn masks in public and practiced other health guidelines.
Instead, COVID-19 is running rampant in West Virginia, with daily record highs for active cases and hospitalizations. The blame, by and large, doesn’t fall on the schools. COVID-19 is getting worse everywhere in the United States, compounded by an incompetent and negligent response at the highest levels of federal government, and the unwillingness of many to even acknowledge that the threat exists or take basic precautions.
Whatever the case, high schools that wanted to play football this season in West Virginia knew the terms. Players, coaches, parents and fans knew everything could halt at any given moment. Just because play was authorized didn’t mean COVID-19 was gone and everything was back to normal. If anything, playing the games increased the risk of spread.
It’s a shame teams had to play shortened seasons with limited fan attendance, but that was the reality. It’s a shame the season couldn’t finish properly, but that was always a possibility. This isn’t a normal time for high school sports or any other facet of everyday life. Try as anyone might, there’s no getting around that basic fact.
What happened with high school football is just the latest, unfortunate reminder.