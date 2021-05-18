The shot went off the keeper, then off the post and found the waiting foot of Jamil Roberts, who put it in the back of the net. A few seconds of nail-biting tension ended by Roberts’ strike, and, like that, the Marshall Thundering Herd men’s soccer team was national champion for the first time in program history.
Roberts ran for the corner flag and slid on his stomach. His teammates piled on him. Fans in Kelly green who had traveled to Cary, North Carolina, for the match poured out of the stands and onto the field. Marshall had triumphed in overtime. Not only that, but they knocked off the Indiana Hoosiers, a team with eight national titles, the second-most in NCAA history.
The reputation of the competition didn’t matter to Marshall. The Herd had already knocked off No. 1 seed Clemson, and defending champion Georgetown to get to the title tilt Monday night. And now, they’re national champs.
The victory itself is enormous, but there’s so much to celebrate around it. The game was played in front of 5,000 fans, the majority of whom were wearing Marshall colors. It’s hard to recall many sporting events, if any, with that kind of atmosphere in more than a year. Sure, crowd policies varied for college football games in the fall, but, here, the crowd was on top of the action in an intimate venue. Just the collective sounds — chants, nervous reactions to close calls, thunderous cheers to a well-executed run — were a balm to the soul. A sign of hope that the pandemic that has held this country in its grip for more than a year is, perhaps, finally falling off.
In other words, while something singularly spectacular was unfolding on the pitch, everything else about the experience was what most would’ve called normal sometime around early 2020.
The win is great for Marshall athletics. It’s great for the university. It’s also great for the city of Huntington. Anyone who has spent time in that town knows that its collective atmosphere and mood follows the pulse of Marshall University. The community would’ve been beaming with pride and celebrating this team in a normal time. Having something to rally around only intensifies, with everything that has transpired over the past 14 months under the pall of COVID-19. The kids on this team will be immortalized, and head coach Chris Grassie is never going to have to pay for a drink in Huntington again.
Marshall University, Huntington and all of West Virginia should be proud. They also should be thankful to this team, because, with everything else happening at home and abroad over the past year, it feels great to have something to celebrate.