Darrell Brooks reacts as the guilty verdict is read during his trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Brooks represented himself during the trial and was charged with driving into a Waukesha Christmas Parade last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more. Brooks was found guilty Wednesday of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
Mike De Sisti - pool, Pool Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
It’s been a little less than a year since Darrell Brooks Jr. drove an SUV through a crowd of people at a parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six individuals and injuring 48 others. Last week, a jury found Brooks guilty on charges of intentional homicide, reckless endangerment and hit-and-run causing death, among others. He is awaiting sentencing.
It’s not exactly clear why Brooks did such a horrible thing but, throughout his recent trial, he displayed the behavior of a disturbed and delusional man.
Early on, Brooks fired his legal team, requesting to represent himself, “as a sovereign citizen.” That was a red flag from the jump. The “sovereign citizen” argument, an ideology born of conspiracy theory, contends that people can’t be held accountable by the justice system for their actions. It has no basis in U.S. law, let alone reality. The judge warned Brooks that it wasn’t relevant whether he identified himself as a “sovereign citizen,” and tried to get Brooks to focus on the gravity of his request to dismiss his legal team. Brooks was undeterred.
As his own attorney, Brooks was unhinged, often talking over the judge, prosecutors and witnesses while employing an array of profanity as if the proceeding was a heated exchange in a parking lot or an online debate. He continually presented nonexistent legal arguments and engaged in bizarre behavior that leaned into the realm of threats toward officials in the court room, the judge in particular.
In his closing argument, Brooks told the jury the SUV he drove through the crowd at the parade had been recalled because of issues with the throttle. This is egregious legal malpractice, although Brooks continued to try to talk over repeated objections that were sustained. No evidence to establish this claim was presented during the trial. It’s a challenge in this day and age to find even fictional accounts of criminal courtroom proceedings where new evidence is presented and allowed in a closing argument. It’s equally important to note the reason no evidence about a vehicle recall was presented prior to closing arguments: The claim was entirely made up.
Prosecutors had video, eyewitness testimony, police accounts, etc., saying Brooks had committed this heinous act, and Brooks’ defense, between strange outbursts, was more or less, “No, I didn’t.” It took the jury little time to convict him on all the 70-plus charges he faced.
So, whatever delusions Brooks held, whatever theories or outright lies he tried to spin, he was held accountable by the system. It’s easy to see why, when looking at a lone man unraveling daily in court, with no attorneys present who could at least try to save him from himself — not to mention the mountain of evidence against him.
But, more and more, there are examples of people trying to disregard the legal system and insist that it has no authority over them. Accountability is becoming a quaint notion for some. It becomes a problem when these people are not so powerless.
Just a few weeks ago, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones skipped his own sentencing in a defamation case where he was held liable for nearly $1 billion in damages for the lies he spread about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. He streamed the verdict on his talk show, laughing as damages were announced, basically saying he didn’t have the money or he wouldn’t pay. What happens to make sure he does? More court proceedings that Jones won’t attend, as he tries to manipulate bankruptcy laws to shield him from facing the consequences of his actions.
We’ve seen what happens when powerful people with scores of enablers decide to ignore reality. What happens to the legal system, to criminal and civil justice and the basic fundamentals of democracy when one side decides results are only fair and real if they are favorable? What happens when words with plausible deniability lead to violence with no accountability for those who lit the fuse?
For now, it appears they are “sovereign citizens” answerable to no one. The only difference is that they either have — or are enslaved to — the backing to get away with it.