The West Virginia Supreme Court last week ruled against the group seeking to start the state’s first charter school.
The court didn’t rule on whether the proposed charter, West Virginia Academy, was wrongly denied authorization to open by the school boards in Monongalia and Preston counties, nor did it uphold those boards’ decision that the proposed school failed to meet seven of 10 criteria required to open. The local boards were particularly concerned about the academy’s educational content and financial plan.
Instead, the Supreme Court ruled, correctly, that the academy sued the wrong entity. The academy’s complaint was filed against the West Virginia Board of Education, which, under the 2019 law enabling charter schools, has no power or authority over the charter application process. That power lies with the boards of education in counties that would be affected by a new school, which were not named in the lawsuit.
While this might seem like a victory for local control of education, the case likely will wind up meaning very little.
The West Virginia Legislature passed sweeping changes to its charter school law this year, including taking local, public school boards out of the process entirely. Instead, charters may apply for approval through a newly created state agency. While charters can receive public funds, they don’t have to meet personnel requirements or other standards and regulations that public schools must uphold.
West Virginia Academy doesn’t have to refile its lawsuit naming the proper agencies. The charter only needs to submit a new application adhering to the new law. With the way that law is constructed, deserving or not, West Virginia Academy and others seem likely to get their applications approved.
Despite the lip service from legislators and the governor that local control is for the best, local education authorities will have no say in the matter of new charters, even if there are glaring concerns over curriculum, teacher requirements or whether a school is operating for education or to make money (it should be noted that West Virginia Academy is set up as a nonprofit).
This new process actually tracks with the history of education in West Virginia, where centralized control has fairly consistently held sway above local school boards. With that in mind, it’s not all that surprising West Virginia Academy went after the state, instead of the local boards that, in this one rare instance, actually had the power to decide what was best for education in their communities.
But the brief reign of local boards is over, and the door is now wide open.