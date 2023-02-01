Entertainment can be a complicated thing to analyze. For every high-brow, existential or deeply witty film or television series there are just as many reality shows where people are offered money to eat bugs or cheat on the spouse they agreed to marry before ever meeting. There’s also a lot of ground between those two poles, and people generally like what they like without it really reflecting on their worth as an individual.
Sports as entertainment is equally challenging to parse in certain ways. Football at the professional and collegiate levels is by far the most popular sport in America, drawing millions of eyes and billions of dollars through television views and fan attendance. Liking football is as natural to most as breathing. It’s also understood and uneasily acknowledged by fans that the players are destroying their bodies and brains with potential (if not probable) detrimental impact on their physical and mental health later in life.
At least there’s a duality to examine in football.
The same cannot be said for slap fighting, the latest “sport” to come to American TV screens in the form of “Power Slap.” Many critics have labeled the concept as more or less “what it sounds like.” That might not be totally accurate. The phrase “slap fighting” infers an actual fight. What slap fighting really involves is two people standing opposite each other and taking turns offering open-hand blows to the face after a windup, with no resistance from the opponent. So, a more appropriate summary of the sport might be the question, “What the hell?”
It’s a sport in the sense there are competitors who wear jerseys with sponsorships on them and there are referees and talcum powder. The powder isn’t used to produce a better slap or somehow aid the hand, but leaves a mark on the face so refs can make sure the blow lands legally and doesn’t clip the opponent’s neck or ear. Those taking the slap are penalized for flinching away or bunching shoulders up to somewhat negate the force of the incoming blow. Oh, there also are mouth guards, and some participants put cotton in their ears for protection. The two opponents repeatedly hit each other in the face until someone falls down or the number of rounds expires, in which case the match is decided on points.
Some people think boxing and mixed martial arts are barbaric, and there’s an argument to be made there, but at least the participants are allowed and trained to defend themselves, not just throw and absorb punches.
It’s interesting that the Power Slap idea was imported by Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White, who recently apologized for striking his wife on New Year’s Eve after video of the incident was made public. White saw online videos of slap fighting in Poland and Russia, and apparently thought he could make it work in the United States.
Medical experts have piped up, saying allowing opponents to wind up and slap each other upside the head is just as bad for the brain as a quarterback getting slammed into the turf by a 300-pound lineman.
In fact, there can be even more danger, because contestants are given 30 seconds to recover from a slap, then dish one out before taking another. So, there’s a high risk of repeated brain injury over the course of a single bout. And that can be lethal. As Sports Illustrated reported, a former MMA fighter who took part in a slap fight match in Poland last year was knocked unconscious, went into a coma and died.
While slap fighting might be an interesting substitution for presidential debates, it drags the bar low for any concept of a sport or entertainment, and that’s saying something.