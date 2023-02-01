Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Entertainment can be a complicated thing to analyze. For every high-brow, existential or deeply witty film or television series there are just as many reality shows where people are offered money to eat bugs or cheat on the spouse they agreed to marry before ever meeting. There’s also a lot of ground between those two poles, and people generally like what they like without it really reflecting on their worth as an individual.

Sports as entertainment is equally challenging to parse in certain ways. Football at the professional and collegiate levels is by far the most popular sport in America, drawing millions of eyes and billions of dollars through television views and fan attendance. Liking football is as natural to most as breathing. It’s also understood and uneasily acknowledged by fans that the players are destroying their bodies and brains with potential (if not probable) detrimental impact on their physical and mental health later in life.

