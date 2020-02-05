There’s not a whole lot anyone can do to stop the elk reintroduced to West Virginia from developing the brainworm parasite. Some elk are always going to ingest it and develop the disease that causes them to waste away.
But it can be contained to relatively few of the animals if the elk are healthy and their release into the wild is managed properly.
Unfortunately, wildlife officials believe a USDA-ordered, overly long quarantine of 46 elk brought in from Arizona two years ago led to one-third of the animals dying from brainworm in 2019. As John McCoy reported in the Gazette-Mail, the elk weren’t as healthy as they should’ve been, because they had been retained and tested so much. Released in the spring, they ended up gorging themselves to gain weight and were stressed by the rapidly approaching mating season. All of these factors are believed to have played a part in several of the creatures dying from the parasite.
The reintroduction of elk into West Virginia had been a resounding success story for the most part, but the population has been hurt by this disease, numbering somewhere from 75-80 elk in the state when it should be more than 100 by this point, wildlife officials said.
Properly managing release into the wild is important for the health of the elk and future breeding success. It’s also important for the state of West Virginia, because these animals have become a tourist attraction.
The state’s elk tours sold out last year, bringing in 227 people from around West Virginia and the U.S. who wanted to get a glimpse of these magnificent beasts in the wild. The tours went so well that the state is considering doubling the number of individuals that can go on one of the 20 trips offered each year. Obviously, that can’t happen if the population is decimated by a parasitic disease. Bringing in more elk is something of a question mark at this point, because of agency disputes regarding bringing animals across state lines.
West Virginia may have to build its population off the elk it has. Certainly all future action should be considered with the population’s health and ability to thrive long-term in mind.