Gov. Jim Justice’s latest stab at slashing West Virginia’s tax on personal income is rapidly making its way through the House of Delegates. As has been stated many times before, it sounds like a great idea, but there are a lot of factors to consider, and it’s highly questionable whether such a move would help most West Virginians.
Justice’s latest incarnation of the plan would reduce the tax by 30% in its first year and 10% in each of the following two years. It’s true, this would put money back in West Virginians’ pockets, at least in terms of what their paychecks look like. It also would take a wrecking ball to revenue in a state where public health, public education, corrections and numerous other services are underfunded and understaffed to the point of crisis.
The response here from proponents of the tax cut is that state agencies won’t suffer because the state is working with a surplus ranging from $1.3 billion to $1.8 billion. Again, there are questions. This surplus is the result of years of flat budgets that haven’t kept up with state agencies’ increasing needs or the fact that operating costs go up every year. The House made a smart move in changing the governor’s proposal to require establishment of a reserve fund to offset plunging revenue before the tax cut goes into effect.
But the plan is still far from solid. Gov. Justice likes to point to states with no income tax, like Tennessee, Florida and Nevada, as a goal for what West Virginia could become. Comparisons are a good thing, although West Virginia doesn’t stack up well. The state has a small and declining population and decrepit infrastructure in comparison to just about any other state, let alone those three.
West Virginia does draw in a good bit of outside money through an exceptional and expanding tourism industry. But it’s nowhere close to the money Florida and Nevada rake in from people across the country flocking yearround to Las Vegas or heading to the Sunshine State to find a beach or to spend a small fortune at Disney World. Tourism in Tennessee is nothing to sneeze at either, and its population is roughly seven times larger than West Virginia’s. Tennessee also has a 7% sales tax rate, which can reach close to 10% in some areas when county sales taxes are added.
There’s the rub. Artificial surpluses can only cover for so much. If West Virginia cuts taxes in one place, the government likely will have to make that up by raising taxes elsewhere. And this burden often gets shifted to the working class. Income tax cuts benefit those with higher incomes, and sales tax increases punish those with lower incomes. That money going into West Virginians’ pockets is going to go right back out if they’re paying a higher sales tax on groceries.
To be clear, a sales tax increase is not part of this proposal, but it was part of one of Justice’s earlier attempts to slash the income tax, and the state will need a way to increase revenue.
Now, the Legislature could simply cut the income tax hinging on this reserve fund and the misguided idea that tax cuts pay for themselves. Once more, comparisons here are helpful and, in this case, lead directly to Kansas, which, in 2012, slashed or eliminated a host of taxes on the theory that such a move would attract businesses and new residents. Instead, the state nearly went bankrupt, and once that legislature and governor were run out of office, their replacements had the unenviable task of reinstating and raising taxes.
Of course, there’s always the question of whether tax cuts are the best use of a supposed surplus in a state where the Department of Health and Human Resources is understaffed, more than 6,000 children are in the foster care system and both internet and clean water access are serious concerns for a good portion of residents to name but a few ongoing issues.
There’s also the practical matter of getting the income tax through the Senate. Although GOP supermajorities control both chambers and Justice also is a Republican, the governor campaigned heavily against a Senate-preferred road to tax cuts in the form of a constitutional amendment (which the voters rejected) after the Senate derailed Justice’s umpteenth run at an income tax cut in a special session last year.
Realistically, the governor’s latest proposal still has a long way to go and leaves a lot to be desired.