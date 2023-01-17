Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Gov. Jim Justice’s latest stab at slashing West Virginia’s tax on personal income is rapidly making its way through the House of Delegates. As has been stated many times before, it sounds like a great idea, but there are a lot of factors to consider, and it’s highly questionable whether such a move would help most West Virginians.

Justice’s latest incarnation of the plan would reduce the tax by 30% in its first year and 10% in each of the following two years. It’s true, this would put money back in West Virginians’ pockets, at least in terms of what their paychecks look like. It also would take a wrecking ball to revenue in a state where public health, public education, corrections and numerous other services are underfunded and understaffed to the point of crisis.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you