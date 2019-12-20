Gazette-Mail editorial: A task force on task forces?

It wasn’t even two years ago, but it sometimes gets lost that the nine-day teacher and school service personnel strike in 2018 wasn’t just about money.
Sure, the teachers ended up with a 5 percent pay raise, and that’s the focus of most summations. But the message of the thousands who protested at the Capitol during the strike was equal, if not more, frustration concerning the strain on the educators’ health benefits system, the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency.
Part of the deal in ending the strike was Gov. Jim Justice’s creation of the PEIA Task Force, which was to take suggestions in meetings across the state and work on long-term policy solutions to keep the plan properly funded and relieve massive premium hikes or benefit cuts.
For a time, that’s what the task force did. But, as Phil Kabler noted in a Gazette-Mail report this week, it is now approaching a year since the task force met.
On Jan. 8, the task force gathered and proclaimed it would meet again soon to work on implementing policy solutions to be highlighted by Gov. Justice in his State of the State address the next day. The 29-member task force hasn’t met since.
Justice did propose a solution, of sorts, directing that $150 million of a budget surplus be turned over to PEIA. In the end, the Legislature appropriated $105 million. That funding may have bought some time, but it isn’t a permanent solution. PEIA will spend $34 million of that money this year alone to keep premiums and benefits stable.
So, will the task force ever meet again? Will it bring forth a long-term plan? It’s quite likely the answer to both of those questions is no, although there’s always the chance of a surprise.
This type of problematic problem solving isn’t unique to Gov. Justice, though. West Virginia has a storied history of forming task forces, commissions or panels that are given a difficult problem to solve and few resources or little direction after that. They might work for a while, but tend to gradually dissolve.
When such ad hoc agencies do follow through (Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Highways and the education audit come to mind), the solutions presented are often ignored — usually because any solution offered for fixing a major problem involves spending a lot of money.
Perhaps West Virginia needs a task force to track down all past task forces and note when those groups last met and any solutions they came up with. Maybe a task force on task forces could keep those old forces on task. Then again, a task force on task forces is going to need money for staffers to do research. Never mind.
The better solution would be to avoid dumping the hard work off on a loosely structured group that will be forgotten about within a year or two, after the public pressure is off but the original problem remains.
The governor and the Legislature are there to make tough decisions that are well thought out. Turning over implementation of solutions to state agencies or the occasional special committee is unavoidable, but the pattern of kicking a problem over to a hodge-podge group that is never heard from again is far too prevalent in West Virginia.