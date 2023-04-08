It’s been a strange week for West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
His long-expected announcement Tuesday to seek the Republican nomination for governor, joining a crowded field, was overshadowed by former president Donald Trump’s arrest and arraignment on 34 felony charges in New York. It was an odd bit of synchronicity that Trump, who stumped hard for Morrisey’s unsuccessful U.S. Senate bid in 2018, was entering his “not guilty” plea a few hours after Morrisey announced his candidacy for governor.
The lack of splash probably doesn’t mean much. Everyone expected Morrisey to enter the governor’s race. Tuesday’s announcement was a mere formality. When the campaign kicks into high gear, Morrisey has plenty of name recognition and likely also will have a large war chest as he goes up against the likes of Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha — who is also the son of Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito; Secretary of State Mac Warner; Auditor JB McCuskey and car dealer Chris Miller — the son of U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. — among others in the Republican primary. Recent polling from a Morrisey-friendly political action committee showed the attorney general as the top candidate in the field at 28%, although that same poll showed 29% of respondents were as yet undecided on who they’d support in the primary.
Morrisey has attempted to ride the tide of culture war populism in Trump-like fashion, although he took a blow in that department Thursday, when the U.S. Supreme Court, comprised of a 6-3 conservative majority, rejected lifting an injunction on West Virginia’s transgender sports ban by a vote of 7-2.
The West Virginia Legislature passed the ban in 2021, despite many noting it was a solution in search of a problem. That problem quickly took shape in the form of a lawsuit on behalf of a 12-year-old transgender girl who wouldn’t be allowed to participate in track and field under the law. Morrisey has represented the state in the lawsuit.
It’s telling that, on the same right-leaning court that last year struck down Roe v. Wade, the only two justices to support lifting the injunction against West Virginia’s transgender sports ban were Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.
Thomas has become an infamous figure on the court after evidence surfaced that his wife supported lies and conspiracy theories about election fraud and encouraged insidious efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Thomas drew heavy criticism when he did not recuse himself from cases that had possible connections to his wife. Pro Publica also published a sprawling report this week detailing Thomas’ failure to disclose possibly decades worth of gifts in the form of lavish vacations, including free lodging at exclusive destinations and trips on private jets and yachts, courtesy of right-wing billionaires. The story painstakingly details a staggering defiance of standard judicial ethical practices.
Alito, meanwhile, wrote the decision overturning Roe, which many noted relied partly on medieval philosophy in its reasoning. Reports also have alleged that Alito has discussed Supreme Court cases with interested parties and lobbyists while the high court was hearing them, another stunning breach of ethics, if true.
It’s important to note that the Supreme Court ruling does not strike down the West Virginia law. It simply keeps the injunction against the law in place while the case makes its way through the court system. The Supreme Court might not reach the same conclusion if it eventually hears the case itself.
Still, a 7-2 decision against him from this particular court has to sting Morrisey a bit, if not worry him about the case in general. It’s probably not how he pictured capping off the week he threw his name into the hat for governor.