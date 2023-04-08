Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It’s been a strange week for West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

His long-expected announcement Tuesday to seek the Republican nomination for governor, joining a crowded field, was overshadowed by former president Donald Trump’s arrest and arraignment on 34 felony charges in New York. It was an odd bit of synchronicity that Trump, who stumped hard for Morrisey’s unsuccessful U.S. Senate bid in 2018, was entering his “not guilty” plea a few hours after Morrisey announced his candidacy for governor.

