Learning to read at grade level is one of the most important things for children to accomplish. It’s also one of the things West Virginia struggles with more than most other states.

Recent standardized test scores show only 22% of West Virginia fourth-graders are proficient in reading. That percentage is the same for eighth-graders. Those record lows owe a lot to the disruption to in-person education the coronavirus pandemic caused, but West Virginia had dismally low scores in this arena before the onset of COVID-19.

