Learning to read at grade level is one of the most important things for children to accomplish. It’s also one of the things West Virginia struggles with more than most other states.
Recent standardized test scores show only 22% of West Virginia fourth-graders are proficient in reading. That percentage is the same for eighth-graders. Those record lows owe a lot to the disruption to in-person education the coronavirus pandemic caused, but West Virginia had dismally low scores in this arena before the onset of COVID-19.
It’s vitally important that kids are reading at grade level (especially by the third grade), because it relates to so many other areas of their lives. They’re more likely to graduate from high school and make it further in post-secondary education. They’re more likely to have a wider variety of occupational options after they’ve finished school. It’s an important key opening the door for the rest of their lives.
So, it’s encouraging to see the return of nonprofit Read Aloud West Virginia’s annual Read-a-Palooza fundraiser, also on hiatus since 2020 because of the pandemic, which is happening today from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the University of Charleston’s Riggleman Rotunda (you can buy tickets at the door or at www.readaloudwv .org/tickets).
What Read Aloud does by sponsoring reading events in schools, teaching volunteers how to get children excited about reading and, perhaps most importantly, providing books and encouraging reading-level retention over the summer when schools aren’t in session, is essential in improving reading among children in the 29 counties in which the program operates. Statistics back the program’s success over the years in reading-level retention.
Reading for fun is something children should be interested in, and it gets more appealing and easier when these kids are reading at grade level or above.
Read Aloud is such an important program, and it is worthy of public support. If you can’t make it for Read-a-Palooza, consider donating to the organization or getting involved in Read Aloud’s programs.