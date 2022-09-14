The West Virginia Legislature, controlled by a Republican supermajority, passed a draconian abortion ban Tuesday that won’t do anything to improve the state’s rock-bottom economy, nation-leading population loss or massive shortage of skilled workers and teachers.
The ban is just another “Keep out!” sign hammered onto the exterior of a rickety tree house that no one was thinking about entering in the first place. It’s also an example of what happens when scoring political points backs legislators into a corner.
For years, the Legislature has been passing restrictions on abortion with little practical purpose or application, given federal protection for the procedure. But it allowed legislators to say they were “pro-life.” Then, in June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and states had to come up with real policies on abortion.
Make no mistake, plenty of far-right West Virginia legislators who believe it is their job to impose their morality on everyone else had been licking their chops for this moment. More-moderate Republicans realized the radioactive nature of codifying an abortion ban with midterms looming, and some, deep down, didn’t want anything to do with the issue. Despite what they might put on a campaign flier, some legislators know that abortion is a deeply complicated, personal issue that goes well beyond the false frame that people are either for or against “murdering babies.”
This was evident in a special legislative session, when Gov. Jim Justice, always the blind bull in a china shop, tossed legislation outlawing abortion onto the agenda in hopes that it would bolster the chances of passing his income tax cut plan. (Justice has denied this is why he added abortion to the agenda, but it’s his word, which isn’t worth much, against a lot of circumstantial evidence to the contrary.)
The House and Senate passed bills outlawing abortion, with some minor exceptions, but they couldn’t agree on a final bill. A significant amount of the abortion debate was about political maneuvering before, but the perception of failure in the special session likely made the issue almost entirely about the legislators, rather than the people of West Virginia — most of whom approve of abortion remaining legal, but with limitations.
In the fallout of the special session, Rep. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, announced that he would seek to replace House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jeffereson, said she would run to unseat Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley. Blair had stalled on appointing a conference committee to meet with the House because he didn’t think there was a solution to be found. Now, he and Hanshaw were cornered.
It certainly appears that this division within the GOP supermajority played a large role in the Legislature throwing a bill together and passing it within a day while clearing protesters from the chambers’ galleries so they didn’t have to face the jeers in response to bad faith and, occasionally, downright callous arguments.
In the end, while this might have been about preserving life for some, it looked to be more about securing political power for others, some of whom probably didn’t want to tackle this issue at all, or at least not until the general election in November was over. Faced with a series of bad options, GOP leaders decided to get this done now and hope it won’t hurt them too badly at the polls. And it might not.
The bottom line, however, is that it’s bad policy that treats women as second-class citizens. It won’t stop abortion; it’ll only make it more dangerous for those who don’t have the means to travel elsewhere to get the procedure. It’ll also likely produce more children who can’t be properly cared for in a state with a foster system bursting at the seams. It’ll drive out physicians worried about government inquiries into whether they actually made a lifesaving decision. And it will certainly cause more young people to leave a state that’s been losing population for 70 years.
As has so often been the case, West Virginia legislators have shot themselves, and the state, in the foot and called it a victory.