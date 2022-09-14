Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Legislature, controlled by a Republican supermajority, passed a draconian abortion ban Tuesday that won’t do anything to improve the state’s rock-bottom economy, nation-leading population loss or massive shortage of skilled workers and teachers.

The ban is just another “Keep out!” sign hammered onto the exterior of a rickety tree house that no one was thinking about entering in the first place. It’s also an example of what happens when scoring political points backs legislators into a corner.

