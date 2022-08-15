The call from West Virginia Democratic Party leaders encouraging the Legislature to reconvene and pass a resolution putting the issue of abortion on the November ballot makes a lot of sense.
After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June, ending the federal right for a woman to terminate a pregnancy, the state was stuck with a law from the 1800s that made abortion a felony and several other modern laws that limited access to abortion. Voters also narrowly passed a resolution stating that nothing in the West Virginia Constitution guarantees the right to an abortion.
Some will point to that last item as a reason against putting the legality of abortion on the ballot for the voters to decide. Others will argue that representative government should serve as the voice of the people in this instance. That’s why the House of Delegates and state Senate are there.
But West Virginia’s representative government, controlled by a Republican supermajority, spent a full week in special session working on a tax cut plan and a bill to outlaw abortion. They left with nothing, other than ringing ears from the mass of protesters who showed up to oppose outlawing abortion.
Technically, the special session is still in progress, awaiting a conference committee on the abortion bill. But it’s been more than two weeks since legislators packed up and went home, and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said he won’t appoint his side of the committee until he’s assured there’s a bill that will pass.
As columnist Phil Kabler noted, during the special session, the GOP supermajorities in the House and Senate splintered into groups of extremists who want to force girls and women to carry a pregnancy to term no matter the circumstances, while jailing any doctor who would perform an abortion, and moderates who wanted exceptions for rape, incest, nonviable fetuses and medical danger to the mother. Most in that latter group also don’t want any criminal penalties for doctors.
It can be argued that some legislators were caught off guard. They’d been called into special session by Gov. Jim Justice to work on his proposed income tax cut. Justice added abortion to the agenda at noon of the first day of the special session. While many accused him of trying to leverage political red meat in exchange for helping his tax cut succeed, Justice denied it. The governor said he added abortion to the session because he had been assured by leadership of both chambers that they were ready to handle the issue. The Legislature, and the Senate in particular, didn’t look ready. (It’s also quite possible everyone thought they were prepared, but struggled to agree when coming to grips with the gravity of the decision they were making.)
Ideally, representative government should work when it comes to these issues. But the Legislature had its shot and proved unqualified to reach a reasonable solution.
It’s also worth bearing in mind that, when the current Legislature was elected, and when a constitutional amendment against abortion was approved, there was still a federal ruling keeping abortion legal. It’s easy to pass limitations on and rail against abortion when pointing to the federal government as the problem. When it becomes the state’s problem, keeping in mind the right to terminate a pregnancy is generally supported by most of the public, things get complicated.
So, why not let the voters decide?
The most practical problem is that this is the Democrats’ idea. With GOP supermajorities in both chambers, Democrats have no leverage. Everyone likes to say good ideas are good ideas no matter where they come from, but, unfortunately, that’s rarely how it plays out.
There’s also the Kansas conundrum, as many have noted. Kansas is a deep red state, just like West Virginia. But Kansas legislators learned that abortion is not as partisan an issue as they thought when a voter is alone in a booth. A constitutional amendment to outlaw abortion in the Jayhawk State got shot down in flames earlier this month.
So, even though West Virginians have overwhelmingly put Republicans in office over the past few years, GOP leadership knows putting abortion on the ballot would be a huge gamble.
What West Virginia is facing now is the result of decades of political pandering on what is, for most, a deeply personal and private issue. Elected leaders can argue the morality of it. They can argue the science of it. But this is something that ultimately comes down to an individual, their beliefs and their circumstances. It’s hard to craft blanket policies around something like that. Everyone can be broadly categorized as pro-choice or pro-life, but everyone comes to that decision in a different way, and there are many “buts” and “ifs” beyond such oversimplified labeling.
This should go on the ballot. But it probably won’t.