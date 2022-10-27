Is there anything scarier to the collective human race than the thought of a large meteor smashing into the planet?
It’s terrifying for at least two reasons, the first being that it’s happened before and is the likely culprit behind the extinction of the dinosaurs. Secondly, it’s a cosmic threat that is largely beyond anyone’s control.
Doomsday via rock from space was certainly on a lot of minds in 1998, when two big-budget films, “Armageddon” and “Deep Impact,” were in theaters. While wildly different in tone and theme, both movies involve crews drilling into celestial objects and planting explosives in an effort to stop an extinction-level event.
More than 20 years later, in real life, NASA has successfully pulled off something similar, only without the use of square-jawed astronauts or demolition experts.
On Sept. 26, an unmanned spacecraft deliberately crashed into the asteroid Dimorphos to see if the impact could alter the rock’s orbit around another, larger asteroid, Didymos. The mission was successful. In fact, West Virginia’s Green Bank Observatory was used to help confirm Dimorphos’ alteration in course. It’s the first time human beings have managed to deliberately alter the path of a celestial object.
If you’re wondering why you haven’t heard more about this, it’s probably because Dimorphos and Didymos were not hurtling toward the Earth prior to or after the intentional collision. This was NASA seeing if it could alter the course of an asteroid, in case one large enough to threaten life on Earth ever finds itself on a collision course with the planet. Several asteroids have had near misses (cosmically speaking) with the Earth in recent years, at least one of which could’ve caused serious damage to the planet, had it hit.
It’s somewhat comforting to know that, in a cosmos frequently whipping rocks at the Earth, there might be something humans can do about it.
The test also provides broader hope for humanity in general. In a world of petty squabbles, division and hyperbole, it’s important to remember there are greater threats out there to everyone. It provides a bit of perspective. A large space rock doesn’t care how you vote or whether you believe it’s coming. But more comforting is the knowledge that there are people working on these big-picture threats and trying to keep humanity safe from the dangers of the cosmos, even if humans can’t save themselves from each other.