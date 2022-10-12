Remember that time when everyone in America was happy? No? That’s good, because it doesn’t exist.
Even in the time of the Founding Fathers, there were those loyal to the crown. Americans venerate the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and that is as it should be. Less celebrated was that first go at a nation under the Articles of Confederation.
Times have always been turbulent and fractious. It’s just that many don’t realize it until they’re living through it. The stakes are always high and the end is always nigh.
This country fought a war with itself in the 1860s and survived. But, when looking back at such nation-changing events, many often miss the attitudes of resentment and strategies of revenge that survive. The event is long over. The outcome as it affects the country going forward is still always changing.
Most Americans are troubled when they see rioters fueled by lies physically assault the embodiment of democracy. They should be. Just as they were right to be troubled when the the World Trade Center and Pentagon were attacked in 2001. Even in the shadow of the nation’s unity following that terrifying and tragic event, as the United States grappled with its place in this new world, conspiracy and discontent danced among the ashes.
Historical eras Americans view as the greatest embodiment of what this country is were littered with contemporary doubt and worry. There were massive political efforts to stop FDR’s New Deal in the throes of the Great Depression. There were many Americans who didn’t want the country to enter World War II.
Even some of America’s greatest minds, like Henry Ford, were open anti-semites and Nazi sympathizers, whether by association or outright participation. There were Nazi sympathizers in Congress. This country could’ve given in to those voices, but it didn’t. Instead, the U.S. became a liberating force that was propelled to superpower status and incredible industrial growth because it chose to fight against evil.
There has never been a perfect time in U.S. history. Abolishing slavery was followed by Jim Crow, which was followed by the Civil Rights Movement. Racism and inequality didn’t just stop after that. Corruption in politics didn’t end with Watergate. The threat of terrorism did not cease after Osama bin Laden was killed. Caustic and dangerous political strife at home was not snuffed out after the first extremist who attacked the U.S. Capitol was handed a federal prison sentence.
Look around, now and in the past, and you’ll find that times are always tough. Some are much tougher than others. One could make a good argument that a once-in-a-century global pandemic sitting atop everything that has transpired over the past couple of years qualifies. Adding to modern challenges is the fire-hose spray of cable news and social media, bouncing from one doomsday scenario to another and pushing everyone into trenches.
Believe it or not, most of that doesn’t matter. What matters is how Americans acknowledge these challenges and respond. Those actions are important, even if they don’t solve everything.
If you think the West Virginia Legislature is making a power grab with proposed amendments to the state constitution, vote against them. If you think rhetoric and partisan posturing have become more important than legislating — at any level of government — vote for people you think will change that, Democrat, Republican, independent, nonpartisan, etc.
Get involved how you can. This doesn’t have to involve politics. Become part of your child’s school community. Take up an activity in your neighborhood or city. Do something that gets you among other people from various walks of life. Working together on something positive, even if it’s something small, works wonders.
The sky is always falling. But it’s the actions people take that keep it from crashing down. Staring at it and shouting warnings on social media does nothing for you or anyone else.