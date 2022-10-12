Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Remember that time when everyone in America was happy? No? That’s good, because it doesn’t exist.

Even in the time of the Founding Fathers, there were those loyal to the crown. Americans venerate the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and that is as it should be. Less celebrated was that first go at a nation under the Articles of Confederation.

