There’s a sludgefest on the horizon in West Virginia that, for once, has nothing to do with an industrial accident.
Next year, West Virginians will have one of the busiest ballots in quite some time, with a presidential election and gubernatorial race, along with what likely will be one of the most hotly contested U.S. Senate races the state has seen in years.
There will be a horde of out-of-state money pouring in to finance unbearable attack ads in these races and others across the state, and voters will have to be more cautious than ever when viewing such material. In the 2016 and 2020 elections, social media was blamed for helping spread misinformation about candidates and elections. Endless robocalls played fast and loose with facts, some even using voice actors to tell made-up stories about how they were affected by things like men using women’s bathrooms.
All of that might seem quaint in comparison to the effect that artificial intelligence and doctored audio and video could have in campaign ads.
It’s already become an issue in the Republican presidential primary. Ron DeSantis’ social media team has been accused of using AI software to create “deepfake” images and videos of former president Donald Trump, who is again seeking the Republican nomination, hugging and kissing Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to a report from the Tallahassee Democrat.
Fauci has been demonized by far-right politicians and their core base of supporters because he advocated for public health safety measures and vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus killed more than 1 million Americans but was politicized by Republican governors like DeSantis, especially after vaccinations became available and the MAGA and anti-vaxxer crowds coalesced into a blunt force of willful ignorance with a staggering disregard for the lives of others.
Trump has a difficult tightrope to walk on the issue because he wants credit for the vaccine development during his administration but doesn’t want to agitate his base of followers, some of whom don’t even believe the pandemic was real. The former president sent very mixed signals in words and policy on the pandemic while in office and since.
There’s some irony to be appreciated in the campaign of a former president who often shared misinformation and outright lies (ranging from using a sharpie to alter a visual aid on the path of a hurricane to claiming the 2020 election was fraudulent) getting irate at the DeSantis camp for using fake images.
Still, this is worrying.
The fake images and videos in clip the DeSantis camp released on social media can be hard to spot because they’re spaced out between real images. The Trump campaign and members of Trump’s family have released deepfakes that put DeSantis’ face and voice on the character Michael Scott from “The Office,” and altered an image of DeSantis’ ill-fated campaign launch announcement on Twitter Spaces to show DeSantis and Twitter owner Elon Musk joined by Adolf Hitler and the devil, among others. Of course, those types of photo/video manipulation should be, one would hope, far less likely to be mistaken as real.
It’s obviously unethical to try to fool people into believing they’re seeing a real image when they’re not, and AI can be dangerously misused in that arena. Another problem is that it gives the American public more reasons to distrust anything they see or hear that doesn’t align with their own way of thinking, which can be a major problem when, say, a once-in-a-generation pandemic hits the country for the better part of two years.