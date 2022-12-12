Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Establishment Republicans did everything they could to rid themselves of Barry Goldwater when the Arizona senator and presidential candidate refused to denounce the support of the John Birch Society. Birchers, comprised of some of the wealthiest people in the United States, were convinced a communist cabal was infiltrating, or even already secretly running, the country. Some believed President Dwight Eisenhower was a Soviet asset.

Goldwater wouldn’t ditch what his party at the time called the “kooks.” He lost the presidency.

