Establishment Republicans did everything they could to rid themselves of Barry Goldwater when the Arizona senator and presidential candidate refused to denounce the support of the John Birch Society. Birchers, comprised of some of the wealthiest people in the United States, were convinced a communist cabal was infiltrating, or even already secretly running, the country. Some believed President Dwight Eisenhower was a Soviet asset.
Goldwater wouldn’t ditch what his party at the time called the “kooks.” He lost the presidency.
When Ronald Reagan was being shaped into a presidential candidate (his own Bircher edges smoothed), it was questionable whether he’d embrace the Southerners who were fleeing the Democratic Party and becoming Republicans because of civil rights initiatives under John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson. Richard Nixon was happy to welcome the additional support. And where would the GOP be without Evangelicals and Christian nationalists, many of whose views don’t seem all that Christian?
Politics make strange bedfellows, and values are often compromised if they can be exchanged for support. The risk, of course, is that coddling radicals could create a situation where they become the majority. But why worry about what’s coming tomorrow when it helps someone out today?
Well, the United States has been seeing the result of that lately, with emboldened white supremacists amping up their rhetoric and threats of violence against minority groups. Conspiracy theorists occupy offices in the U.S. Capitol — the same one that was stormed by organized right-wing radicals and others who were less organized but well enough deranged on Jan. 6, 2021.
Of course, these alliances and their outcomes go back as far as civilization.
When discussing slavery, many often say historical figures shouldn’t be judged because people had different values hundreds of years ago. That’s true to a certain extent, but it’s not like everyone thought owning other human beings was OK just because it happened to be the 18th century.
In a story for 100 Days in Appalachia published in last week’s Daily Mail section of the Gazette-Mail, author Lauren Harbert Allen examined the element of white supremacy imbedded in some Christian doctrines going back hundreds of years. Europeans conquering the New World thought they were ordained by God to clear the land of Indigenous people and claim it as their own, continually expanding in the name of manifest destiny. It was justified by their religious creed, laid out in the Bible.
By the 1700s, that thinking had changed. Baptists and Methodists in the colonies condemned slavery. Until, that is, Southerners who relied on chattel slavery for economic prosperity helped grow Protestant congregations. Schisms in the churches formed, and still plague some religious factions to this day.
It’s a bit unsettling that decisions made for the sake of prosperity 300 years ago still have their tentacles wrapped around and warping the teachings of Jesus and that those today identifying as Christian are, in fact, more likely to possess highly racist attitudes on certain topics.
But that’s what happens when alliances of convenience are made and the rot festers. The problems of today are the problems of yesterday because the people never came to proper terms with those problems.