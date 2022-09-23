Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Few West Virginia University football fans, or West Virginia residents in general, had any idea who Riley Wyant was before Thursday.

That all changed when the Virginia Tech alumna and reporter for NBC 12 in Richmond, Virginia, posted on Twitter: “My friends and I ordered 145 toothbrushes to hand out to WVU fans because ‘they don’t have dental care in the state,’” followed by two laughing emojis as the Hokies prepared to host the Mountaineers in a Thursday night tilt, which WVU won, 33-10.

