Gazette-Mail editorial: American people betrayed with lies on Afghanistan

Some public signs existed that the situation was murky in Afghanistan after coalition forces, led by the United States, invaded the country following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Osama bin Laden, 9/11 mastermind, was eventually found and killed, not in remote Afghan mountains, but in a compound in Pakistan. About 13,000 troops remain in Afghanistan after 18 years, and the bill for the war is reaching $1 trillion, while three presidents have failed to end the conflict.
Now, however, the American people are learning the failure in Afghanistan goes much deeper, and they were lied to about certain results of the conflict. These details are included in government records obtained by The Washington Post under the Freedom of Information Act.
The documents are peppered with reports that Afghanistan was never really stabilized. Regions that were pacified lapsed into violence and lawlessness as soon as coalition military forces went elsewhere.
While Pakistan made a public show of its cooperation with the United States, troops on the ground had no idea if Pakistani forces were allies or enemies. They weren’t even sure if they were supposed to be fighting the Taliban — the religious sect ruling much of the country and described to the American populace as an enemy harboring terrorists.
The matter was further complicated by a number of local warlords who were, according to reports, actually being bankrolled by the CIA.
“We are never going to get the U.S. military out of Afghanistan unless we take care to see that there is something going on that will provide the stability that will be necessary for us to leave. Help!” read one internal memo to U.S. intelligence and military leaders. It was from then-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld. He sent it less than six months after the war had started.
In another memo, about 18 months later, Rumsfeld wrote: “I have no visibility into who the bad guys are. We are woefully deficient in human intelligence.”
In other words, six months in, U.S. military and government officials knew this could be an unwinnable war and, a year and a half later, nothing had changed. And still troops were deployed and redeployed, and the public was fed a steady diet of lies as the Afghanistan conflict went on to become the longest active war in American history.
The American people were being told that the Taliban regime had been toppled and the terrorists were scattered and broken. Afghan forces were being trained so American soldiers would no longer be needed.
In reality, according to reports, the training of local forces was a dismal failure. Meanwhile, the governmental system installed to stabilize the region — a centralized democracy — was a bad idea, and the reports show the U.S. government knew or at least was advised that it would fail, but forged ahead.
Additionally, the new Afghan government was wildly corrupt. More money was being pumped into the region than it actually needed, and those in Afghanistan with Washington connections looted the funds. Judges, police and other officials put in power operated on a system of bribes. U.S. officials knew this was happening, but didn’t do anything to stop it.
All Americans should be outraged at the lives lost and money spent in this fruitless war. Specifically, West Virginians should be furious, as their tax dollars are wasted and family members from National Guard units are continually deployed to support war efforts that, unbeknownst to most, had no visible endgame at the very beginning, let alone 18 years later.
Afghanistan was supposed to be the good war. It was Iraq that was the obvious blunder. The war started on false pretenses and overreach for nation building in the Middle East.
Now, it appears Afghanistan was and remains just as bad, if not worse. And once again, Americans are reminded how little they can trust their own government to tell them the truth about what happens in war.