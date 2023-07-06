Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

July 4 holiday rituals vary, but for just about everyone in the United States, good food, perhaps a beer or two and fireworks are involved.

Some folks like to go to a community event like a parade or, in Charleston, the Regatta. Others like to spend time with family and maybe catch a fireworks display in lawn chairs from a distance, or watch one put on in their yard by that uncle who’s a little too comfortable mixing alcohol and open flame. Patriotic music also often enters the mix, whether played by an orchestra on a riverbank or from a bluetooth speaker next to the cooler. There’s a lot of room for variety, but the general formula is pretty universal.

