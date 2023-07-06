July 4 holiday rituals vary, but for just about everyone in the United States, good food, perhaps a beer or two and fireworks are involved.
Some folks like to go to a community event like a parade or, in Charleston, the Regatta. Others like to spend time with family and maybe catch a fireworks display in lawn chairs from a distance, or watch one put on in their yard by that uncle who’s a little too comfortable mixing alcohol and open flame. Patriotic music also often enters the mix, whether played by an orchestra on a riverbank or from a bluetooth speaker next to the cooler. There’s a lot of room for variety, but the general formula is pretty universal.
Unfortunately, a new tradition is emerging around this holiday that celebrates the Founding Fathers’ decision to break away from England in a revolt that would require blood. This new tradition exacts a similar price.
From Friday, June 30 — the official start of the Independence Day holiday weekend — through the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 5, there were 16 mass shootings across the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
It feels strange to use a word like “fortunately,” but, all the same, none of the incidents were anything like the July 4 parade shooting last year in Highland Park, Illinois, during which seven people were killed and about four-dozen were wounded. July 4 celebrations in the Chicago suburb were muted this year, as the city conducted a memorial for those killed and wounded after a 21-year-old opened fire on last year’s gathering, spraying the area with 83 rounds in under a minute, according to city officials.
This year’s incidents occurred across 13 states, including three killed and six wounded on July 4 in Shreveport, Louisiana; five killed and another two wounded in a July 3 shooting in Philadelphia; three killed and eight wounded on that same day in Fort Worth, Texas; and two killed and 28 wounded — most of them teenagers — during a July 2 shooting in Baltimore.
It’s reached the point that any important holiday, occasion or mass gathering has the eye of a potential mass shooter. Schools, concerts, movie theaters, parades, workplaces, shopping centers — none of them are safe in a country where guns outnumber people by about 100 million and, in some instances, have more protective rights than a human being.
President Joe Biden addressed the issue on Independence Day, calling mass shootings “tragic” and “senseless,” while asserting that some form of “commonsense” gun control can be achieved. They’re nice words, but the gun lobby put a bullet in commonsense decades ago, replacing it with a hysteria that has elderly men shooting children on their front porch for ringing the wrong doorbell or firing on a car that turned around in the wrong driveway.
Some like to say that everyday should be Mother’s Day, or every month should be Cancer Awareness Month. Well, in the United States, every day is gun appreciation day, and it sadly makes sense that gun violence would heighten around the time everyone celebrates America’s birth.