Tuesday is Election Day for the 2022 midterms. Early voting has been underway since Oct. 26 and ends Saturday. Here is a recap of some of the top issues and races on the ballot, starting with four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution.
- Amendment 1 would exclude courts from intervening in impeachment proceedings conducted by the state Legislature. This stems from courts stopping the Legislature’s attempt to impeach the entire Wests Virginia Supreme Court in 2018 after finding the House of Delegates didn’t follow proper procedure.
If approved, this amendment would give the Legislature the authority to impeach virtually anyone through any process with little to no legal recourse for the impeached.
- Amendment 2 would give the Legislature the power to repeal personal property taxes on business inventory and machinery, along with the authority to repeal the personal property tax on automobiles.
While some businesses certainly support eliminating the inventory and machinery taxes, those funds go directly to schools, fire departments, law enforcement agencies, ambulance services and libraries for the county in which the taxes are paid.
Repealing the taxes is estimated to cut more than $500 million in local revenue across the state. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said it would cost West Virginia’s largest county about $61 million annually used to fund these vital services.
The legislative leaders behind the push for Amendment 2 have not specified how that money would be recouped by communities that stand to be devastated if the taxes are repealed. The remedy for business tax cuts is typically tax hikes in other categories or a drastic reduction in services.
- Amendment 3 would allow churches to incorporate as 501©3 nonprofits. This potentially shields churches and church members from legal liability stemming from the actions of church officials or other church members.
By incorporating, churches would have to adapt bylaws which, in theory, would create standards of operation and accountability. If passed, the amendment would not force churches to incorporate.
West Virginia is the only state that does not allow churches to incorporate.
- Amendment 4 would give the Legislature authority over the West Virginia Board of Education, thereby giving part-time elected officials the ability to approve or reject public school policy, curriculum, teacher training requirements and a host of other issues.
As stated in a recent editorial, the Gazette-Mail strongly advises voting against this amendment, given that it has been fueled by a Republican legislative supermajority failing to ban public health and safety measures taken by the state Board of Education and local, elected school boards during the pandemic.
Attempts by the Legislature in the 2022 session to control what and how teachers can teach — especially regarding history as it pertains to slavery and other race issues — should gravely concern voters.
It also is important for voters to remember that these amendments do not just grant this power to the current Legislature, but to every Legislature that follows. Voters are being asked to trust the Legislature on impeachment, taxes and education not just in the 2023 session, but in perpetuity.
- There are also two levy renewals on the ballot, one for Kanawha Schools to continue funding expanding staff and upgrading school and athletic facilities and another to help fund the Kanawha County Library. The Gazette-Mail supports both of these initiatives.
- The Gazette-Mail has endorsed incumbent Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin, a Democrat, over Republican challenger Lance Wolfe. Goodwin guided the city through COVID in her first term, while overseeing the return of the Sternwheel Regatta, a resurgence in the community downtown and a planned sports complex centered around the flagging Charleston Town Center Mall.
Wolfe’s approach, from what we can tell, has been to point to problems and suggest little in the way of solutions, while running from interview invitations only to turn around and bash the news media as unfair.
- Other city races to be decided include municipal judge, where Democratic challenger Matt Smith, a former assistant prosecutor, faces Republican incumbent Anne Charnock.
Regarding the Charleston City Council, the at-large category, where 10 candidates are vying for six seats, is probably the most interesting race. This includes Democratic incumbents Caitlin Cook, Emmet Pepper, Jennifer Pharr and Becky Ceperly, along with Joe Solomon and Shawn Taylor. Republican candidates include incumbent Courtney Persinger, along with challengers Mark Sadd, Larry Malone and John Bshara. Libertarian candidate Jerry “JD” Tucker also is on the ballot.
- In Congress, Republican incumbents Carol Miller and Alex Mooney, both the subject of ethics probes (Miller is accused of failing to report stock transactions, although her office has said it is working to correct the oversight, and Mooney faces multiple accusations ranging from using his public office and campaign funds for personal gain to accepting improper gifts and tampering with evidence — all of which he denies).
Both Mooney and Miller voted against certifying Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021, after the Capitol had been attacked by rioters promoting former president Donald Trump’s false and baseless claims that he won the 2020 presidential election and that his victory had been stolen through fraud. Miller faces Democrat Lacy Watson and Mooney will defend his seat against Democrat Barry Wendell.
- Other races of regional interest include state Senate District 7, which includes a small part of Kanawha County after the recent redistricting process conducted by the Legislature, controlled by a Republican supermajority. Incumbent Ron Stollings, a physician who attempted to act as a voice of reason as the Legislature enacted a draconian abortion ban with limited exceptions, faces Republican Mike Stuart, a former, Trump-appointed, U.S. Attorney.
In District 8, Democratic incumbent Richard Lindsay faces Democrat-turned-Republican and perennial candidate Mark Hunt.
In the 17th District, incumbent Tom Takubo, a Republican, faces Democratic challenger Samuel Wood.
- There are multiple House of Delegates races that include parts of Kanawha County, including the 54th District, where incumbent Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, faces Republican challenger John Luoni; District 55, in which incumbent Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, faces Democrat Greg Childress; District 56, where incumbent Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, faces Republican Andrew G. Anderson; District 57, where incumbent Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, faces Republican Ernest Blevins and Mountain Party candidate Bud Anderson (Skaff is president of HD Media, which owns and operates the Gazette-Mail); District 58, where Democrat Dakota James Buckley is taking on Walter Hall; District 59, in which Republican Andy Shamblin and Democrat Rusty Williams are vying for a vacated seat; and District 60, where Republican incumbent Dana Ferrell, of Sissonville, is facing challenger David Woody Holmes, also a Sissonville resident.
- Kanawha County voters also will see a county clerk’s race on the ballot. Incumbent Vera McCormick, a Republican, faces Democrat Amanda Estep-Burton, a former member of the House of Delegates.
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7:30 p.m. If you have any questions about your voter registration status or precinct location, contact the Secretary of State’s Office or your local county clerk.