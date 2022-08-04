Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

APTOPIX Newtown Shooting-Infowars

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his emails asked by Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, during trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin on Wednesday. Jones testified that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real.”

 Briana Sanchez | Austin American-Statesman via AP

If a lawyer ever asks you, “You know what perjury is, right?” it’s a hint that things are not going well. It’s even more ominous if a lawyer happens to ask that question while you’re on the stand, under oath as a witness.

Even infamous, rancorous conspiracy theorist Alex Jones knows as much. Jones froze up, a look of utter panic on his face, as that question was posed to him during a defamation trial in Texas this week. The normally bombastic Jones began sputtering and muttering, trying to get around the question, to no avail.

