If a lawyer ever asks you, “You know what perjury is, right?” it’s a hint that things are not going well. It’s even more ominous if a lawyer happens to ask that question while you’re on the stand, under oath as a witness.
Even infamous, rancorous conspiracy theorist Alex Jones knows as much. Jones froze up, a look of utter panic on his face, as that question was posed to him during a defamation trial in Texas this week. The normally bombastic Jones began sputtering and muttering, trying to get around the question, to no avail.
Jones is the proprietor of InfoWars, a conspiracy-driven media empire that also made a killing from peddling supplements to its viewers and listeners. Jones is known for proliferating conspiracy theories on everything from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to COVID-19. At what might’ve been the height of his popularity and influence, Jones claimed the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut, was a “hoax.” Jones claimed the 20 children and six adults massacred in the shooting, along with their grieving families, were crisis actors.
As despicable and untrue as that is, Jones has a right to say it. However, the First Amendment does not guarantee Jones’ right to continue to say it on a media platform for years, riling up his devoted followers to regularly track down and harass parents who lost children in the tragedy, making the living hell they’re enduring that much worse.
This week’s trial is the culmination of a lawsuit filed by some of the parents who lost children in the 2012 shooting. Jones took the stand in his own defense Wednesday. Jones has actually already lost the trial due to his noncompliance with the legal process. The only thing to determine now is how much in damages might be awarded to the plaintiffs (the jury awarded $4.1 million in damages late Thursday, but still has punitive damages to consider).
Jones admitted the shooting happened. He tried to wiggle around whether he knowingly pushed a lie, blaming “the media” for running with his take. Not very convincing. Any doubts on whether Jones is an utter charlatan who has profited off of misery and anger can be put to rest.
Although contrite at times on the stand, reporters noted during breaks in the trial that Jones has yelled at Sandy Hook parents that they’re being manipulated by lawyers. He would also go on his own show to talk about the trial as it happened. Jones' counsel should have warned him against that type of behavior, but what would come later shows the attorneys representing Jones aren’t exactly a crack legal squad.
So, things are already bad for Jones. Then, he gets the perjury question. Jones realizes that not only is his media empire — already deplatformed in most markets — possibly dead, but he might be charged with a crime and could face prison time for lying under oath. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.
Jones testified that he had no texts on his phone regarding Sandy Hook. The problem with that is, nearly two weeks ago, Jones’ own lawyers accidentally sent every text exchange over the past two years from Jones’ phone to the plaintiffs’ attorney, Mark Bankston. And those texts do mention Sandy Hook. A lot. Oops. Bankston said he contacted Jones’ lawyers and told them what had happened, asking if they wanted to claim the information as privileged. Attorneys representing Jones had 10 days to respond and, for whatever reason (gross incompetence, perhaps?), they didn’t.
Bankston was able to basically prove, in court, that Jones had committed perjury.
It gets even worse.
Jones, who has stated that if anything more than $2 million is awarded to the plaintiffs he’d be bankrupt, also said under oath that he didn’t use email, and there were no emails relevant to the case. But there were. In fact, according to news reports, some email records revealed that InfoWars occasionally made as much as $800,000 in a day. So, there’s another potential count of perjury, and plenty of evidence undercutting an argument for a low financial award from the jury.
The basic lesson here is that lying under oath is a bad idea. Most people know that, but one can always use a reminder. Also, if anyone is basing their beliefs and interpretation of the world around them from a guy who says everything is a hoax while bilking the audience for garbage supplements or to supposedly fund a legal defense, they’ve reached the final red flag in a red flag parade. Step away from the computer, go outside and take a deep breath.
Sure, everyone occasionally thinks there’s something sinister going on behind the scenes, or more to the world than what they know. But, as the old man in “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” said, “That’s just perfectly normal paranoia. Everyone in the universe has that.”