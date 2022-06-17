COVID-19 is no longer in the forefront of most minds in West Virginia. Active cases have been relatively low for a long stretch, and hospitalizations have steeply declined.
Yet, reminders that the virus that stopped the world for the better part of two years is still with us still surface here and there. This week offered two sobering moments, with West Virginia surpassing 7,000 COVID deaths since the pandemic began and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin testing positive with symptoms.
The number of deaths is truly tragic, especially when considering most of those deaths occurred after vaccines were available and the majority of the dead, for one reason or another, were unvaccinated. As of Thursday, there were 7,017 COVID deaths reported in West Virginia (numbers were not updated Friday because of the state holiday for Juneteenth). Nearly 6,000 of those deaths occurred or were reported after vaccines became available to the general public.
West Virginia’s vaccination rates remain among the lowest in the nation, and the Mountain State’s pandemic deaths per-capita were the highest in the country between April 2021 and March of this year.
There’s a way to prevent this from continuing, but roughly 46% of West Virginia’s population has declined to get the vaccine, typically because of misinformation, the unnecessary politicization of the pandemic or pure selfishness. Fortunately, newer strains of the virus are less potent and new medical treatments aside from vaccines are being developed. The unvaccinated are still ripe targets for COVID, though, especially if they have underlying, chronic health problems, which is not uncommon in West Virginia.
Goodwin, to whom we wish a speedy recovery, is vaccinated and had a booster shot, and she still contracted the virus. She’s not alone. As new mutations of COVID continue to appear, vaccine efficacy gradually drops. However, those who are vaccinated and boosted mostly experience milder symptoms and recover quickly.
Hopefully, COVID will continue to fade into the background of everyday life in West Virginia. But, as long as vaccination numbers are in the basement, there will still be reminders, whether it’s a relative or a city official becoming ill, or another threshold crossed in the number of deaths attributed to the virus.