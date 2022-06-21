A Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression report released Monday centered on supposed suppression of free speech at West Virginia colleges and universities is the latest example of conservatives engineering a solution in search of a problem.
The Philadelphia-based group, which released the report Monday, along with the Cardinal Institute Policy for West Virginia and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal (both conservative think tanks), flagged all 17 universities and colleges it reviewed in West Virginia for so-called unconstitutional free speech infringements or other issues. The report was co-authored by Cardinal Institute senior fellow Adam Kissel, who also is chairman of the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board.
So what constitutes a violation of First Amendment rights, according to this group? Mostly, it would seem, anything that encourages people to be civil to one another or discourages sexual harassment. So, it would appear this group wants students to engage in a bunch of yelling with boiling tempers while also being able to say inappropriate things of a sexual nature with no repercussions. The group must want some of these campuses as future venues for Republican National Committee events pretty badly.
The report critiques issues such as the University of Charleston’s requirement that posters be “in good taste” as too subjective. Language in West Virginia University policy that expressive events are expected to be civil and conducted with respect for others and their property is too vague. Students “have no way of knowing” where the line is, the group says.
The kicker though, is the group’s objection to Glenville State University’s listed policies prohibiting sexual harassment, which includes a fairly commonsense list of what not to do. The problem, according to the group, is that Glenville State prohibits this behavior “in any setting,” meaning students are left with the conclusion that “such conduct is prohibited across the board, causing a chilling effect on protected expression.” It’s hard to look at Glenville State’s list and come up with a situation in which something going against those rules would be acceptable, but the folks in this group could probably get fairly creative.
Free speech issues can sometimes be difficult, and sometimes policies seeking to protect people can have unintended consequences, or go too far. But this report is picking a fight where there’s none to be had.
Again, in most cases, common sense should tell someone when they’re engaged in free expression and when they’re violating someone else’s rights. Seeing calls for civility and respect discouraged by this group is disheartening, although perhaps not all that surprising.
Conservatives have invested in a long strategy of bringing culture war politics from the national level to the grass roots. State legislatures are having more and more arguments that have nothing to do with what’s best for their state but reflect the battles in D.C. West Virginia, where the state House of Delegates and Senate are controlled by GOP supermajorities, is a prime example. Every session, there is a new abortion restriction bill or gun rights bill or religious freedom bill that does little for a state stuck in a 20th-century economy.
College campuses are the next battleground for the right. GOP political action committees have gotten involved with funding student government elections at colleges and universities across the country (West Virginia included), seeking to do the same thing that has been done to so many legislatures. Colleges, universities and public education are deemed the enemy; forces that supposedly brainwash children into liberals. They are to be undercut, underfunded and controlled, apparently.
Turning up the heat on culture issues is an industry. People make good money selling anger, never mind what is actually good for the public, a lot of which the public could decide for themselves if nonsense at high volume weren’t constantly drowning out their own common sense.