The arrest of a woman who was at the West Virginia Capitol voicing objection to the Legislature enacting a near-total ban on abortion raises some serious concerns.
Chief among them is whether Lindsey Jacobs, 38, of Morgantown, actually did anything disruptive to the legislative process or was singled out later and targeted for arrest as some sort of political retaliation. Jacobs was arrested 10 days after protesters were at the Capitol, which certainly seems strange.
To be clear, this isn’t to suggest that someone who commits a crime should be absolved if they aren’t apprehended at the scene right as the crime occurs. That isn’t how criminal investigations work. But this case is odd, to say the least.
Jacobs, an attorney, was one of two people removed from the gallery in the House of Delegates chamber on Sept. 13 as legislators discussed a bill to outlaw abortion, with exceptions so narrow they are effectively meaningless. The Legislature ended up passing the bill that day and Gov. Jim Justice recently signed it into law.
Jacobs and another woman were removed for frequent outbursts directed at legislators, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, eventually had everyone in the gallery, most all of whom were there to protest the bill, removed. The same thing happened in the Senate chamber.
One woman was arrested at the scene for refusing to leave the Capitol after being ejected from the gallery. It’s unclear why Jacobs, who also refused to leave the building, wasn’t arrested then and there, if she’d done something illegal, but was instead taken into custody at her home by the West Virginia State Police on Sept. 23.
She was charged with obstructing an officer, willful disruption of governmental processes and disorderly conduct against the peace and dignity of the state, all misdemeanors.
Jacobs said her arrest was “unquestionably politically motivated.”
“The powers that be want to send a message,” she said. “They know they passed a deeply cruel and unpopular piece of legislation, and there was a tremendous amount of dissent. I think someone was able to identify me, and I think that they want to send a message to me and the movement that we are not safe.”
It’s hard to argue the point. The Senate also cleared its gallery during a special session in July during the Legislature’s first attempt to pass an abortion ban. A woman also was removed for taking cellphone video of the debate in the Senate. There were signs hastily put in place saying flash photos and video recordings were prohibited, although there’s been significant debate over whether the Legislature can enact such restrictions. It also raises the question of why lawmakers would want to ban recording, considering the session was streamed live online for anyone who wanted to watch.
The second special session was very rushed, and the public had little warning that an abortion ban was back on the table.
Everything around this process hints at legislators wanting to be able to pass draconian laws without having to face public scrutiny. It’s true that demonstrations and protests can go too far, but those at the Capitol during the first special session and the more recent one, weren’t doing anything other than being loud. If it was too disruptive, leadership has the power, as demonstrated, to clear the galleries. Why anyone would need to be removed from the Capitol building is an entirely separate question.
Perhaps the Republican supermajorities that control both the House and Senate think turnabout is fair play. After all, the House lost a member when Derrick Evans, a newly elected Republican from Wayne County, livestreamed himself storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, along with hundreds of others stoked on the lie of a stolen election. It was Evans’ own video that led to his identification, arrest and resignation. Evans is in the midst of a 90-day sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to a felony. Hundreds of others who participated in the Capitol breach were identified by video and later arrested.
The major difference is that the U.S. Capitol was unlawfully and violently breached as members of the mob attacked police officers and sought to kidnap or kill federal lawmakers, while chanting things like “Hang [Vice President] Mike Pence!”
Protesters at the state Capitol on Sept. 13 were using their words, not their fists or flagpoles or stolen riot gear from cops they had just assaulted. Sure, the local protesters were loud and, yes, applications of what constitutes resisting an officer can be very broad. No one has seen every little thing that happened from the time Jacobs was ejected from the gallery until she left the Capitol.
But this seems very fishy, and this particular Legislature, along with staff in some instances, has done very little to establish trust that they’re acting in good faith.